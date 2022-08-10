Santos agrees to sell Léo Baptistão to Almería, from Spain

Santos agreed to sell striker Léo Baptistão to Almería, from Spain. The information was released by ge and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

At first, the board of Peixe denied the foreigners’ proposal. However, the Spanish team increased the offer and entered into an agreement with Alvinegro Praiano for the purchase of the 29-year-old player.

Léo Baptistão did not even travel with the squad for the match against Coritiba, this Monday, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. After the 2-1 victory, coach Lisca admitted that the striker was shaken by the proposal.

“Leo looked for me along with John. A first proposal came, but he said he didn’t have a sangria untied to leave Santos. He said he feels really good here. Leo is a reference. It gives me a very strong option. He continued training and playing. The president called me along with Newton and they told me that a new proposal had arrived from Almería. Now with more money. I looked for him and asked him how his head and astral were. He said that there really came a bigger proposal, that it was swayed,” he said.

Léo Baptistão was announced on August 21, 2021. For the São Paulo team, the striker totaled 38 games, seven goals and three assists.

Before arriving at Santos, Baptistão passed through Spanish and Chinese football. In Spain, the athlete played from 2012 to 2019. He played for Rayo Vallecano, Atlético Madrid, Real Betis, Villarreal and Espanyol.

In early July, Almería also agreed to sign Kaiky. The 17-year-old defender left Peixe for seven million euros (about R$37.7 million).

Leave your comment