Santos is punished with loss of audience for invasion against Corinthians

Santos was punished by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) with loss of audience in Vila Belmiro for two games, in addition to a fine of R$ 35 thousand, for invading the pitch in the classic against Corinthians, on July 13, for the Brazil’s Cup. The maximum penalty was 10 matches, and the fine could reach R$100,000. The hook will be fulfilled from the Copa do Brasil 2023.

Peixe was denounced in article 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Sports Justice Code) and the trial took place today (10) in the morning. Santos ran the risk of losing control of the field, but will be able to play in Vila Belmiro behind closed doors for the fans.

Article 213 reads as follows: “Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing I – disorders in your sports venue; (AC). II – invasion of the field or place of dispute of the sporting event; (AC). III – launching of objects on the field or place of dispute of the sporting event. (AC)”.

”It’s bad to judge such a case, Santos is a dear club. But this case will serve as an example that the Court has once again become intolerant of acts of supporters. It has to be reflected in the press, clubs unite so that it reaches the fans”, said the rapporteur auditor Rodrigo Raposo.

It weighed against Santos the fact that one of the invading fans had tried to attack goalkeeper Cássio while still on the field. Peixe collaborated with the detention of the invaders, identified them and expelled at least one of them from its membership. The Vila Belmiro club also opened police reports and pledged to legally charge the invaders for the damage caused to the stadium.

Santos made alerts in Vila Belmiro and on its social networks against invasion of the pitch and goal-throwing. Peixe publicly apologized and understood that, legally, it did what was possible before the STJD’s analysis.