São Paulo will have the lowest number of embezzlement in the last 74 days | Sao Paulo

It had been a while since coach Rogério Ceni had as many options to define his starting lineup as he did this Wednesday, when São Paulo faces Ceará, at 19:15 (GMT), in Fortaleza, in a return duel of the quarterfinals. from South America.

The delegation traveled on Tuesday with six absentees – which is not little, but it is less than in any other match in the last 74 days.

1 of 2 Alisson is listed by São Paulo for a game against Ceará — Photo: São Paulo FC Alisson is listed by São Paulo for a game against Ceará — Photo: São Paulo FC

São Paulo, who won the first leg 1-0, need only a draw to advance to the semifinals. In this mission, there will be no Arboleda, André Anderson, Caio, Jandrei, Luan and Rafinha, all injured.

It was precisely against Ceará, but for the Brazilian, on May 28, that Ceni had an equal number of embezzlement for the last time. In that game, which ended 2-2 at Morumbi, São Paulo did not have Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Nikão and Talles Costa, injured, in addition to Alisson, suspended, and Moreira, with Covid.

Since then, injuries, which already hampered the squad, have become even more common.

During this period, the game against Atlético-MG, for the Brasileiro, was the one that had the most absences from São Paulo: 13. Eight athletes were removed due to injury and another five suspended.

The medical department of São Paulo has been gradually emptied. Last weekend, Patrick was again related against Flamengo. This week, Alisson traveled and should be on the bench against Ceará – he was away for 18 matches.

Currently, the player who has been away for the longest time due to injury is midfielder Luan, who had to undergo surgery on his thigh and has not played for 16 games. He, however, has been making a surprising recovery and has already trained with the rest of the squad. There is still no deadline for return, however.

Ceni’s list of absences gained a novelty this week: Rafinha, who faced Flamengo, had a strain in his right thigh and will not be able to play against Ceará. He will be re-evaluated before the next game against Red Bull Bragantino on Sunday.

