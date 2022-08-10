see offers for up to R$ 400

Headphones have increasingly become an object of desire for many consumers, especially among young people.

They are no longer just an item for listening to music or watching series on the smartphone outside the home. Whether during gym workouts or everyday tasks, headphones have been a constant piece of equipment in our routines.

With the quarantine, in addition to leisure use, workers and students had to work at home, considerably increasing the time with the devices in the ear.

If you are one of those people, check out our selection to buy your headphones for up to R$ 400. This can be a good opportunity to save money.

And if you want to know more about how to choose the ideal headset, Tilt Lab Day tested several products and chose the best in four categories: gym, everyday, games and music.

Check out our selection of ten headphones for up to R$400:

T10 Pro Bluetooth Headphones – Tranya

Price: from BRL 179.99 to BRL 143.99 (20% discount)*

The headphones have a 12mm graphene driver. Translation: they offer sound quality. You can see the separation of the vocal and the instrument, for example. They are also reliable gaming headphones, with near-zero delay (low latency). You can charge the case with a wireless charger.

Wireless headphone TAT1235BK/97 – Philips

Price: BRL 169

The Phillips In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones enhance bass sounds, have IPX5 water resistance technology and a battery that lasts for up to 6 hours on a full charge. The consumer can control the music on the cell phone or with the touch on the sides of the headphones.

JBLT110BLK wired headphones – JBL

Price: from BRL 89 to BRL 69 (22% discount)*

This is a wired headset, but don’t worry: the flat cable doesn’t tangle and doesn’t tangle. It has that practical one-button remote control: one click and you answer a cell phone call or start listening to your favorite music. And you can hear it clearly even in the middle of the crowd.

Bluetooth Headphones – Happyaudio

Price: from BRL 196 to BRL 159 (19% discount)*

For you to play sports even in the rain (yes, the headphones are waterproof, but don’t go diving with them) or hear clearly what you want while on the bus or subway. By adjusting the hooks, the headphones are more comfortable and adapted for any activity you choose.

T13 Bluetooth Headphones – Qcy

Price: from BRL 129 to BRL 109.65 (15% discount)*

oops Touched the device and stopped what you were listening to? With these headphones you won’t have that problem. Just turn on “sleep mode”. The smart touch control function is interesting for you to be at ease whether you are lying down, sitting or running.

MOB 100EB Bluetooth Headphones – WAAW by Alok

Price: from BRL 319.90 to BRL 287.90 (10% discount)*

If you are in the habit of receiving calls while doing other activities, these headphones are a good option. They have the “Hands Free” function, which allows you to answer calls hands-free through the control on the headset itself. It comes with three sizes of rubber so you can use the one that gives you the most comfort.

Bluetooth Headphones T1C – QCY

Price: from BRL 89 to BRL 80.10 (10% discount)*

External noise cancellation and protection against water and dust make the product ideal for those who make a lot of phone calls or receive audios on WhatsApp while in an open environment, such as the street, even on the wettest days. It has a connection range of ten meters and the battery lasts four hours.

GT1 Bluetooth Headphones – Haylou

Price: from BRL 119 to BRL 107.10 (10% discount)*

The charging case is smaller than a lipstick or a lighter. Just put it in your pocket and that’s it. The headphones are powerful. In a call, stereo sound gives the impression of a face-to-face conversation. High-precision touch sensor on both earbuds allows you to effortlessly use various functions.

T30 Bluetooth Headphones – Tranya

Price: BRL 189.99*

Headphones allow you to perceive the various layers of a song (clear vocals, highs, depth) with great power. Already to be used in a work video conference, for example, the product has 4 microphones and a noise filtering system to block the surrounding noise and improve your voice.

Bluetooth Headphone Sense 200HB – WAAW by Alok

Price: BRL 369.90*

With this headphone you can connect to two devices simultaneously. It’s good if you need to take a call while attending an online meeting, for example. If the battery runs out, you still have the option to use the cable so you don’t lose what was already going on.

*Prices and listing were checked August 9, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

