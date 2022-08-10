See the farm that will host the National Opening of Soy Planting 22/23

Soybean sowing begins in September in most Brazilian states. To officially mark this important moment, the 11th edition of Projeto Soja Brasil will National Opening of Soybean Planting on September 22 this year.

For the first time, the event will take place in São Paulo, more precisely in the municipality of Santa Cruz do Rio Pardo, on the Nossa Senhora de Aparecida farm, in the Romalure Agricultural Group.

In addition to the traditional rowing of planters in the fields, the occasion will feature two panels with high-level discussions on the themes “Sustainability as a differential for Brazilian soybeans” and “Technological trends and good practices for high productivity”.

Discover the history of the property

The farm is owned by rural producer Rogério Ferrari who, before acquiring it, helped his parents in its maintenance when he was a child. “I was about nine years old and my mother says that I would look at the farm and say that I would still buy all that ‘bush’ for me. As they say, the word has power”, he is proud.

Very devout, “Seu Ferrari”, as he is known, has always made a point of taking employees to the city of Aparecida, the main destination for religious tourism in Brazil. Hence the origin of the farm’s name. Other family businesses also have names linked to Catholicism.

Speaking of family, the name of the group is the result of the junction of the initial syllables of the children and the wife. So, Roreally, Badtheus, Luhouse and wife Recream form Romalure Agrícola.

Since the age of 14, the producer is focused on agriculture. He did the same with his children, taking them to the soybean farm from a very young age to watch the plant’s growth, analyze the pests and understand the entire crop cycle.

Group’s soy production

In the year 2000, Ferrari produced cattle in Goiás and São Paulo. That same year, he started planting 25 hectares of soybeans in São Paulo. The area destined for the grain gradually increased and, in 2005, it expanded the production of oilseeds to 250 hectares.

“I was acquiring land and in 2014 I started to incorporate 200 hectares in the crop-livestock integration system”, he says. Currently, throughout the Romalure Group, the intention is to sow soybeans in 3,200 hectares.

“In the 2021 harvest, we harvested around 200 thousand bags. On 22/23 we expect to get more or less 220 thousandwith productivity above 70 bags per hectare”, he says.

The producer also says that he has acquired pivots for his crop and will produce 20% of soybean under irrigated and 80% in rainfed.