She can’t resist him: Julia Roberts and George Clooney together again in ‘Ticket to Heaven’. And there’s already a trailer, check it out! – Lifestyle

Premiering on September 15th, ‘A Ticket to Heaven’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year, as it brings together two actors who are not only giants of the Seventh Art, but also great longtime friends: George Clooney and Julia Roberts. By the hand of Ol Parker, director of ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, the two are back together as they had done on three other occasions – ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, its sequel, ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ and ‘Money Monster’.

In this film, whose trailer is now available, an ex-couple book a flight to Bali, Indonesia, after learning that their daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) intends to marry a local boy she had recently met. Despite the still smoldering antagonism between the two, the divorcees know they will have to work together to stop the marriage, which they see as a repeat of their own marriage 25 years earlier.

The strong bond of friendship between George Clooney and Julia Roberts

This is also a return to romantic comedies for Julia Roberts, 23 years after ‘Notting Hill’, who starred with Hugh Grant, one of the many prominent actors with whom he played on the big screen, as are examples of Richard Gere (in ‘A Woman’s Dream’) or Clive Owen (in ‘Too Close’ and ‘Double Seduction’) and many others.

However, Julia Roberts was not in the least scared about this return to a genre where she was once very happy: “People think that the fact that it’s been a long time since the last romantic comedy is related to my desire to do it. If I had read anything like ‘Notting Hill’ or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, I would have accepted. That didn’t exist until this movie. (…) It only works because it’s George Clooney“, he said in an interview with the ‘New York Times’ in April.