Sinister ‘hunger stones’ revealed in European rivers after drought

Admin 22 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Cristina J. Orgaz @cjorgaz
  • BBC News World

Low water level in a river makes visible a stone with German inscriptions; in the background people sail on in yellow inflatable rafts under a bridge

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Stones are common in Germany

Europe is experiencing a drought that has made so-called “hunger stones” visible – an ominous warning from the past foreshadowing periods of misery.

Common in central Europe, “hunger stones” are rocks in river beds that are only visible when water levels are extremely low.

Populations who lived between the 15th and 19th centuries, in countries like Germany and the Czech Republic today, left marks on these stones with messages about the catastrophes triggered by the lack of water and memories of the hardships suffered during droughts.

The oldest inscription found in the basin of the River Elbe (which rises in the Czech Republic, flows through Germany and empties into the North Sea) dates from 1616 and is in German. She says wenn du mich siehst, dann weinewhich can be translated into Portuguese as “if you see me, cry”.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russian bombings kill 13 in west-central Ukraine

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out attacks that killed 14 civilians in areas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved