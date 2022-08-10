Star+ Leos! Check out the productions of August’s birthdays

During the month of August, Leo is king! And Star+ has prepared a special list to celebrate the birthday of the public’s favorite Leos. Synonymous with self-esteem, confidence, loyalty and pride, people of this fire sign do not go unnoticed and usually have a very strong sense of leadership. Check out the Lions below. star+ and their productions available on the platform:

Steve Carell

Award-winning actor, comedian, voice actor, producer, screenwriter and director Steven Carell is about to turn 60 on August 16th. He collects memorable roles, from the beloved/hated Michael Scoot from “The Office” (2005) to Andy, a man looking for his first time in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), both productions available on Star+. In addition, audiences can check out other successful films of the actor, such as “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), “A Night Out of the Series” (2010) and “War of the Sexes” (2017).

Viola Davis

Viola is an August 11th Leo, considered by Times Magazine one of the 100 most influential people on the planet twice. She is an actress, producer, and part of the Triple Crown of Acting, having won: the Academy Award, the Emmy Award and the Tony Award. On the platform, productions such as “Histórias Cruzadas” (2011), “The Widows” (2018), “Os Suspeitos” (2013), “Explosive Encounter” (2010) are some of the ones she has acted in.

Sean Penn

Sean Penn is the perfect definition of a Leo person. He was born on August 17 into an all-star family: his father, Leo Penn, was a director and actor and his mother, Eileen Ryan, an actress. And since an apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, it’s clear that Penn would become a star. On Star+, audiences can find titles such as “Milk: The Voice of Equality” (2008), which won him an Oscar® for Best Actor, “Carlito’s Way” (1993), “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013) and “The Thin Red Line” (1998).

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer, like the good leonine that she is, fought hard for her space in Hollywood. She was born on August 15th and grew up in Kentucky, but at a young age, she moved to New York in search of opportunities as an actress. Despite her mother’s fears about seeing her daughter pursue an artistic career, Lawrence soon excelled in important roles and won over audiences. The actress’ work can be seen on Star+ in films such as: the franchise “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” (2014) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – The End” (2014) ), in addition to “Operation Red Sparrow” (2017), “Joy: The Name of Success” (2015), “American Hustle” (2013) and “The Good Side of Life” (2012), which earned him, at 22 years old, , her first Academy Award® for Best Actress.

Charlize Theron

Born in South Africa on August 7, Charlize Theron has several successful titles on her resume. In addition to being an award-winning actress, she is also involved in women’s rights organizations, and supports animal rights, and is an active member of PETA. On Star+, the public can get to know a little more about Theron in “Snow White and the Huntsman” (2012), “Fast and Furious 8” (2017), “Fast and Furious 9” (2021), “The Huntsman and the Ice Queen” (2016) and “Prometheus” (2012)

Mila Kunis

Leo of August 14th, Mila comes from a family with Jewish origins and was born in Ukraine. Kunis started her artistic career at a very young age, becoming an actress, model and voice actress. Some titles starring the actress, such as “Black Swan” (2010), “Ted” (2012), “Max Payne” (2008) and “Family Guy” (1999 – present), where she voices the teenager Meg Griffin, are available. on the platform.

Ben Affleck

Another August 15th Leo, Ben Affleck began his career as a child on PBS educational programs. Today, he is a very prestigious actor, director, screenwriter and producer, having won important awards such as Oscar®, Golden Globe, SAG Awards and BAFTA for his productions. Some of them can even be watched on Star+, such as “Gone Girl” (2014), “Daredevil – The Man Without Fear” (2003), “Last Duel” (2021) and “State Intrigues” (2009).