STJD punishes Santos with a fine and games without fans after violence in a match against Corinthians

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) judged this Wednesday what happened in the match between Corinthians against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the Copa do Brasil. The court punished the club from Baixada Santista with a cash fine and games behind closed doors.

The trial lasted over an hour and ended with the following punishments:

R$ 5 thousand fine for flags (decharacterization for article 191);

R$ 20 thousand fine and a game of closed gate for throwing the bombs in article 213 (item 2);

and a fine of R$10,000 and a game of closed gates for the invasions in article 213 (item 3).

Ie, a total fine of BRL 35,000 and two games behind closed doors in the 2023 edition of the Copa do Brasil.

Santos was represented by lawyer Marcelo Mendes, and the auditor of the case was Rodrigo Raposo – responsible for listing the facts that happened in Vila Belmiro. Soon after, Rodrigo asked for the club’s condemnation in article 213 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code. The penalty for this article included loss of field command for up to ten matches, and a fine of up to R$100,000.

Video evidence was shown by the prosecution. In the exhibition, the images showed bombs being thrown on the lawn, Cássio’s departure and the invasion of the fan who attacked him, in addition to the Vila Belmiro lawn full of people, as a result of the invasions, after the final whistle. Subsequently, the club’s defense showed a video evidence, which included the search made to fans at the entrance to the stadium – standard police procedure.

Soon after, Fábio Perrone, from the support team of the São Paulo Football Federation, spoke as a witness in defense of Santos. Both the lawyer and the auditor asked questions. Glauber Navega, deputy attorney general of the STJD then took the floor and maintained the complaint in article 213.

“Announced tragedies that we can prevent. There is no evidence in the file that could mischaracterize the actions. We saw flares, bombs, throwing, invasion that at no time can be denied. The fan himself attacked the athlete, something inconceivable. We saw the police search, but there is no denying that they could have entered with a sharp object. The attorney does not see any exclusion from the unlawfulness of the club’s liability. The identification of fans is related to invasion. I repeat: this exclusion refers to individual cases. Did someone pitch and be identified? OK. But a suit of seven fans, bombs, and an assault? The exclusion by the prosecutor’s understanding is not applicable. For these reasons, we maintain the complaint in article 213 and opine for the loss of field command “, he said.

Santos’ lawyer again argued, stating that the club did its job of repression, such as permanent campaigns and the exclusion of one of the invaders from the partners plan of the Baixada Santista team.

“We have a set of three situations in article 213: flags, bombs thrown and field invasions. Regarding the flags, we ask for the de-characterization for article 191. Regarding the bombs, the throwing is very fast and it is impossible to identify who threw it. Santos even sent the available images, but it is impossible to identify such fans. Santos asked that the police be carried out by the São Paulo police because of the risk of the game. This was done. It shows that the prevention part existed, but it was not enough. The club makes permanent campaigns, but some specific situations happen. It is not allowed to enter the stadium with bombs, but the search was carried out by the police. What can the club do in this situation besides showing the images?“, he argued.

After some retorts, the votes for the trial took place. In all, five people voted, including the president of the commission, Luis Procópio, who concluded by pointing out that the most effective punishment is games behind closed doors.

“It was a serious case that deserves this application behind closed doors in case of violence or serious disturbances. Otherwise, Santos sends the game to São Paulo and nothing changes. That’s just my disagreement,” he concluded.

