Swiss glacier melt reveals human remains and missing plane

The increase in temperatures has caused the glaciers of the Switzerlandin the process of thawing, to reveal some of their secrets. This summer, climbers found two unidentified human remains and the missing wreckage of a plane over fifty years ago.

Last Wednesday, 3, two French climbers found human bones while climbing the glacier Chessjen, in the south of the canton of Valais. The skeleton has already been removed with the help of a helicopter to undergo analysis processes.

Melting glacier in the Alps changes the border between Switzerland and Italy

A few days before, another body had already been found, this time on the Stockji Glacier, near the resort of Zermatt, in the northwest of the Matterhorn. In both cases, Valais police said the process of identifying human remains through DNA analysis is still ongoing and will take “a few more days”.

At least 300 people have disappeared in the region since 1925, according to a list maintained by the Alpine region’s police. According to German media, the body found in Stockji may belong to one of the missing persons involved in a high-profile case. Millionaire Karl-Erivan Haub, a German, Russian and American citizen who owns a supermarket chain, disappeared in the region while training for an excursion in April 2018.

In addition to bodies, a guide discovered in the first week of August the wreckage of a plane that crashed on the Aletsch glacier, near the peaks of the Jungfrau and Mönch mountains, in June 1968.

The melting there, which led to the new discoveries, is so strong that blurred the boundaries between Switzerland and Italy, forcing the two countries to redraw their borders. Located on the border between neighboring nations, Theodul Glacier marked the point where meltwater formed a basin that flowed down both sides of the mountain towards one country or the other.

The Swiss Alps, however, are not the only concentrations of glaciers affected by a relatively low-snow winter and severe summer heat waves. Climate change accelerates the melting process in Greenland as well. Unlike the morbid findings in Switzerland, a group of billionaires found an opportunity in what is revealed under the ice.

The melting ice sheets created an opportunity for investors and mining companies looking for critical minerals, those of high relevance to the industry, capable of accelerating the transition to green energy. The group includes the likes of Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates. They’re betting that beneath the surface of the region’s hills and valleys are enough minerals to power hundreds of electric vehicles.

Continues after advertising





