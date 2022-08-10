Taiwan fires missiles, accuses Beijing of preparing an invasion

Taiwan’s armed forces fired missiles on Tuesday.

Taipei accuses Beijing of preparing an invasion.

The operation follows on from China’s military operation around Taiwan.

For its part, Beijing announced that it will continue military exercises.

“China’s position is legitimate, reasonable and legal, and our measures are determined, strong and proportionate and aim to warn perpetrators and punish Taiwan’s independence forces. We will steadfastly protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and determinedly dissuade the United States from containing China on the Taiwan issue, and we will energetically shatter the Taiwan authorities’ illusion of relying on the US for independence,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan seen as a provocation by China

Last week, China fired missiles during a series of military maneuvers around Taiwan, the biggest such operation carried out by China near the island of 23 million people.

The president of the United States chose to relativize what happened. “I’m not worried, I’m worried that they mobilize so much, but I don’t think they’re going to do anything else,” commented Joe Biden.

The military maneuvers are Beijing’s response to Secretary of State Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, seen by Chinese authorities as a provocation. It had been decades since a top US official had visited the East Asian island.