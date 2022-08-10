Tales of the Walking Dead premieres tomorrow (11), check out the details!

Tales of the Walking Dead opens tomorrow (11). After announcing the premiere of two episodes on the same day, the AMC Networks in the US changed the schedule, releasing only the first episode for tomorrow, August 11th. New episodes arrive on Sundays. subscribers to AMC+ will have early access to an episode.

The six-episode first season will have the premiere episode called “Evie / Joe” on August 11. The second episode “Blair/Gina” will be available to stream on August 14followed by one new episode per week on Sundays until the end of the season on September 11th. The first episode will have the cast Terry Crews and Olivia Munn.

In “Evie / Joe“, Joe (Terry Crews) is about to discover that no man is an island. Prepared for the apocalypse years before it occurred, Joe slowly isolated himself, connecting with others primarily through internet chat rooms.

When he ventures beyond what he knows is safe, Joe is taken down by Evie (Olivia Munn), a gentle free spirit with exceptional survival skills. She sees beauty in everything and everyone around her, but she isn’t easy. She also has a place she hopes to find. While her missions align, her personalities don’t…

Check out the trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead in its subtitled version:

In short, we still don’t know when the series will debut on streaming, probably from Star Plus. In Brazil, eager fans should come up with alternative subtitles for the episodes. As soon as a date is confirmed in Brazil, we will add the information.