The 45 most powerful beauty brands in the world in 2022 – Vogue

Meet the 45 most powerful beauty brands in the world (Photo: @loveaglowyskin)

Although the last two years have been challenging for the economy of several sectors due to the pandemic, the beauty and wellness market continues to move billions of dollars every year. Whether influenced by TikTok trends, the emergence of the metaverse or the boom of e-commerces, the beauté universe undergoes constant transformations and the brands that accompany these movements continue to stand out.

With an eye on who is managing to adapt and thrive, the WWD published a report with the 45 most powerful beauty brands in 2022 and separated them into categories: established, original and emerging. The vehicle focused on the fashion and beauty industry took into account data from reports made over the years and also from reports issued by the companies themselves. To identify the brands with the highest digital engagement, WWD consulted data from Tribe Dynamics, Spate and the L2 Digital IQ Genius List and identified the best-selling products in Sephora and Ulta e-commerce.

Settled down

Wax: the brand ranks first in the facial cleanser and facial moisturizer category. Its cleansers reached about $260 million in sales, while moisturizers grew 40%.

Chanel: Euromonitor reports that Chanel is the biggest beauty fragrance brand while the newly launched No.1 line – with skincare, makeup and fragrances – has two products in the top 10 of the Klarna app.

Clinic: the brand was the top skin care player and number two in makeup in the US prestige market, according to the NPD. As reported by WWDthe company earns around 1.5 million dollars every month.

Cover Girl: the North American cosmetics brand holds the first places in sales of powder and blush and is third in eyelashes.

Dior: the label is the second largest in market share in both the makeup sector and beauty products in general, in addition to being the creator of the best-selling fragrance in the US, Sauvage.

Dove: the brand is focusing efforts on sustainability and social issues and won the Allure Best of Beauty award last year.

Elf: the brand that conquered the Tiktok audience, with over 4.4 billion views on its campaigns, is the second largest in sales of concealers according to IRI data.

L’Oréal Paris: the world’s largest beauty company continues to stand out and reached the 6 billion euro mark in sales last year, according to its financial results.

La Mer: The brand focused on ultra-luxury skincare is the fifth largest skincare company in the luxury market, according to the NPD group.

Maybelline New York: owner of the most beloved mascaras, Maybelline continues to stand out in the makeup market and has started a recent venture addressing mental health in its campaigns, such as Brave Together.

Nars: owner of the famous Orgasm blush, Nars is one of the top 10 beauty companies in the US and is increasingly standing out with social media strategies.

Hello: The P&G-owned brand launched its ingredient-focused skincare line in 2021. The collection became its best seller and won two Allure Best of Beauty awards last year.

Pantene: impossible not to remember the brand when talking about hair care. According to data from IRI, Pantene is the label that sells the most shampoo and conditioner in the world.

Paula’s Choice: the brand that rocked the beauty market by joining the Unilever Prestige group reached an average Google search volume of 1.28 million, according to Spate.

Tom Ford Beauty: according to WWDthe brand had more winning perfumes than any other company in Beauty Inc’s Top 100 Fragrance of All Time rankings, as well as a 30% increase in average monthly Google searches.

originals

Augustinus Bader: the brand became popular in the skincare market three years ago and continues to expand its business into the hair sector. Its newest skincare release, Ultimate Soothing Cream, is expected to hit $20 million in sales in its first year on the market.

Beautycounter: Launched in 2013, the brand helped start the conversation about clean beauty when the topic was not yet in the mainstream. Today, she is one of the strongest players in the field.

Briogeo: the brand was one of the first to stand out in the luxury hair products segment and was purchased by Wella. After the acquisition, the plan is to expand in Asia and Europe.

Byredo: the swedish brand founded by Ben Gorham in 2006 continues to move the beauty market nearly two decades after its creation and aims to gain more ground by offering color cosmetics and skincare products.

Charlotte Tilbury: the makeup artist’s luxury brand stands out as one of the fastest growing makeup labels in the US, according to the NPD Group.

Decide: the company that shook up the cosmetics market by launching The Ordinary brand, known for focusing on assets and offering an affordable price, is the fourth-largest skincare player in the US luxury sector, according to the NPD, and has an average of 2 million monthly Google searches, according to Spate.

Diptyque: the nearly 70-year-old luxury fragrance brand is booming, especially in home fragrance products.

Goop: Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand has become a star in the wellness universe since its inception and draws attention with its launch strategies.

Hero Cosmetics: the brand continues to conquer in the category of products “to solve problems” for the skin after it began its success with a patch for pimples.

Kristin Ess Hair: the label focused on hair products saw growth of 42 and 35% in the sale of shampoos and conditioners, respectively, according to IRI data.

Ilia: The clean makeup-focused brand has seen its revenue triple from $30 million in 2019 to $100 million in 2020, driven by demand for its Super Serum Skin Tint, which has sold over 1 million units since launching in 2019.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian: owner of Baccarat Rouge 540, Rihanna’s favorite perfume and which was a hit on TikTok, the fragrance is one of the 10 best sellers in the US luxury market and popular with beauty experts, who named it one of the 10 best fragrances of all time. times.

Olaplex: the hair products market saw its ground being conquered by the Olaplex brand, which with only nine items in its portfolio, reached millions of sales in the USA and on Google, searches reach about 1.5 million on average per month, according to the Spate.

Tatch: the brand is the ninth largest luxury skin care brand in the US, according to the NPD Group, having raised nearly $70 million last year, according to Tribe Dynamics.

Tula: is the fastest growing skincare brand in the US, according to the NPD Group, and the top on social media, according to data from Tribe Dynamics, with an earned media value of just $100 million.

emerging

Ami Cole: With just one year of existence, the brand focused on makeup for black skins continues to conquer ground with the recently launched concealers and loose powders, and its digital marketing approach that has already yielded 660,000 views on TikTok.

Bubble: the Gen Z skincare brand founded in 2020 is already being sold at nearly 4,000 Walmart locations.

Fashion Fair: one of the first brands created by and for black women in the early 70s was relaunched at Sephora last year with a wide range of vegan skincare products and a darling lipstick.

Floral Street: focused on fragrances, the brand grew 257% in the US and continues to stand out in the fragrance market for environments.

The Inkey List: the brand won the Allure Best of Beauty award for its Retinol Anti-Aging Serum and, according to industry sources consulted by WWD, the label is estimated to reach $100 million in sales this year.

K18: Focused on hair care, K18 sells just one product launched in 2020 that attracted 10.8 billion views on TikTok because of the #K18HairFlip trend and already receives a monthly average of 70,000 Google searches, according to Spate.

Live Tinted: with a passion for inclusion, the brand is attracting important investors and customers who are passionate about its mineral sunscreen that does not turn black skin white.

Maude: focused on sexual wellness, a market that continues to grow, Maude helped to inaugurate the category at Sephora and has actress Dakota Johnson as co-creative director and investor.

Marly’s Parfums: the brand felt a big boost in the pandemic with the sale of fragrances with 130 million euros in 2020 alone.

Pattern Beauty: created by actress Tracee Ellis Rosscom and focused on hair products, the brand was successful by launching a satin cap.

Moon Juice: Focused on “ingible” beauty and wellness products, Moon Juice has won more customers with its Mist Dust, a stimulating blend of adaptogens and herbs that fight stress and help with hormonal balance, libido and creative energy.

Pat McGrath Labs: make-up artist brand of international fashion seasons and successful series, such as bridgertonPat McGrath Labs continues to grow with its makeup line and newly launched skincare arm.

Uoma Beauty: the makeup brand attracted attention by restarting the “Make It Black” campaign in partnership with Elf Cosmetics, Flower Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Mented and Morphe.

Versed: the brand was able to take advantage of media platforms to attract customers, with emphasis on its retinol body lotion, which has accumulated 11 million views on TikTok, and which boosted the brand’s sales.

Westman Atelier: the brand from one of the most prestigious makeup artists in the world has reached $40 million in retail sales following a partnership with Sephora last year.