The Avengers | Scarlett Johansson’s hair caused visual effects problems, says editor

A visual effects editor who worked on the production of Marvel Studios’ The Avengers revealed in a recent interview that Scarlett Johansson’s hair caused problems for the team while editing the film.

The artist who worked with marvel studios revealed, in an interview with defectorthat there was a scene in the first film of the Avengers which required several weeks of work to digitally fix Black Widow’s hair.

Check out what the visual effects editor, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed:

“The helicopter sequence was filmed on a runway in New Mexico. Scarlett Johansson had this curly red wig on. We had to figure out how to put the sky behind her head instead of the mountains. That was a big pain in the ass.” the composer explained. “If I looked at the photo right now, I could probably point out to you all the transformations and edits that most people don’t see when they casually watch it.”

Directed by Joss Whedon, ‘The Avengers‘ is a critical and public success that forever changed the world film market. The film is available in the national catalog of Disney+.

