The heiress who gave up R$20 billion: who is Marlene Engelhorn?

Giving up an inheritance is not common in the world we live in, still on top when it comes to a fortune of 4.2 billion euros (approximately R$ 21.9 billion at the current price). Marlene Engelhorn, 30, rose to fame after deciding to turn down 90% of that amount because she didn’t think she deserved to receive the money. But, after all, who is she and who left this legacy?

Literature student in Vienna and descendant of the founders of basf, a multinational chemical company with revenues of 78 billion euros, Marlene is part of the organization Millionaires for Humanity, a group that defends that the super-rich are “taxed in the same way as workers”. She will receive the inheritance when her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn-Vechiatto95, die.

In addition to being part of Millionaires for Humanity, she is also one of the founders of tax Me now (Tax Me Now), a group of millionaires demanding more wealth taxes. At the forum Economic in Davosthe heiress mocked the American phrase “in God We trust“(In God we trust) and held up a plaque on which was written “in tax We trust“(In taxes we believe).

Surprisingly, she gave up the money she will receive as a matter of merit.

“This is not a matter of will, but a matter of justice. I did nothing to receive this inheritance. It was pure luck in the birth lottery. A coincidence.”, said. The decision was supported by her grandmother, who gave her all the “freedom” she wanted.

Peter’s Widow Engelhornthe fortune of Traudl is also an inheritance from Friedrich’s ex-husband and great-grandson. Engelhornthe founder of basf in 1865. Peter was a partner in the German group Boehringer-Mannheimsold to Swiss pharmaceutical Hoffmann-La Roche in 1977.

Another factor that draws attention is BASF’s connection with the Nazi regime. In 1925, the chemical companies Bayer and Basf merged with four other companies, forming IG Farbenindustrie, which used forced labor in its German factories during the regime, with around 4,500 people coming from concentration camps, to build a rubber factory. and fuel near the Auschwitz concentration camp.

About 38,000 prisoners, most of them Jews, were forced to work on the construction of the site between 1941 and 1945. When they could no longer work, they were executed in the concentration camp. More than 30,000 are estimated to have died.

Marlene never worked at the family’s company and said she wanted to be fair with that money.

When the announcement was made, I realized I couldn’t really be happy. I thought to myself, ‘Something is wrong’.

In interviews, Marlene mocked the origin of the fortune. “I don’t know the exact history and origin of the fortune, or even how much work it took to accumulate. What I can say is that it wasn’t with my work.”

She is also a member of the Guerrila Foundation, an organization that unites social activists to contribute together to significant social transformations that result in a circular economy, with a democratic society that prioritizes social and ecological well-being.

On the foundation’s website, it is said that she has already held workshops in schools to explain LGBTQI+ realities and that she only recently began her journey into the world of radical philanthropy, “wanting to use a future heritage with wisdom and strength”.