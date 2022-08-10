‘The Mayfair Witches’: Adaptation of Anne Rice’s Book Gets First Official Images

the adaptation ‘The Mayfair Witches‘ (Mayfair Witches), a series based on the eponymous saga of Anne Ricewon the first official images.

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

The production will star Alexandra Daddariowho will play Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor struggling with her destiny as heir to a family of powerful witches.

The cast will still have Harry Hamlin, Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Jen Richards and Maura Grace Atari.

Eight episodes have been ordered for the first season, which is expected to premiere in 2023.

This Spaulding (‘Masters of Sex’) and Michelle Ashford (‘The Pacific’) will write the script, in addition to serving as executive producers.

The plot will focus on a young neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heiress of a family of witches. As she tries to understand her powers, she must face a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

It is worth remembering that the channel also gave the green light to another adaptation of Anne Rice‘Interview with the Vampire‘ (Interview With the Vampire), starring Sam Reid like the vampire Lestat.

Don’t forget to watch: