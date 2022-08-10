The silenced violence | News from Campo Grande and MS

In the HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’, the character Celeste, played by actress Nicole Kidman, finds herself in an abusive relationship with her husband, Perry Wright. In her city, which is ruled by appearances, she suffers constant physical, sexual and psychological aggression at home while she seeks to “watch over” the image of her family. Initially, she believes that aggression occurs at specific moments and that it would not happen again. However, during the series, the scenes of aggression are repeated and she several times she believes that he will change and ends up forgiving him.

NOVA Project Gabriela Pecois Arakaki

No different, this is the reality of many women: the confusion of antagonisms that, daily, question themselves in the face of an abusive relationship and believe that the partner will stop aggressive behavior and change. The point is not to believe or not in behavior changes, since I, as a psychologist, believe in human change, otherwise it would not make sense for me to have chosen this career. But when it comes to domestic violence, the issue is different: we are talking about life at risk and its full damage as a woman.

First, we must be aware that domestic violence against women does not start directly with physical aggression, but with psychological violence. And this type of violence, unfortunately, ends up being more “acceptable” socially, since the marks of physical aggression can be easily noticed, while psychological violence, for the most part, is silent. And silent why?

“Shut up! You are crazy!”

This is one of the most frequently used phrases. However, in addition to the more explicit aggressive phrases of threats, embarrassment and humiliation, there are still dialogues of blackmail, manipulation and, consequently, isolation. And it is these points, specifically, that I intend not to silence in this text.

The distance from family and friends has a veiled speech from the aggressor: “I don’t want you to tell anyone about this. (…) We who have to solve it. (…) Nobody has anything to do with it”. After all, a husband-and-wife quarrel no one cares about, right? Wrong!

Faced with this isolation in which you cannot count on/with anyone, the process of recognizing an abusive relationship and asking for help becomes more difficult. And not being able to count (on or for anyone) is already a sign. Suffering is difficult enough, but suffering in silence is like torture.

Psychological violence, for the most part, makes women question themselves, causing their self-esteem to decrease, in addition to feeling guilty and apologizing for mistakes they didn’t make. Well, imagine a scenario, indoors, where words that humiliate and embarrass you are often said and said; at some point, after so much listening, it is common for these words to be assumed to be true.

These repeated verbal violence make her believe that she will only be loved in that relationship and under those conditions, since she can come to believe the lie that she is so full of defects that she does not deserve or believe she is loved by anyone else. And this is even more worrying when you don’t have a support network, as it also serves to tell and remind her otherwise and welcome her in her questions.

Thus, psychological violence does not only harm the woman’s body, but also violates her mental integrity, harming her full development and directly affecting her actions, behaviors, beliefs and decisions. Therefore, we need to be attentive, as it is the first to appear indoors and makes room for greater vulnerability for other types.

Returning to the character of Celeste, initially, she and her husband seek a psychologist to improve their relationship, however, she begins to identify herself as a victim of domestic violence and, as difficult as it was to recognize herself and detach herself from this relationship, to be in that relationship. situation was even more risky. Thus, she finds strength and courage in her children, is supported by her friends, and sees new perspectives in the resumption of her professional career. So, whether through therapy, your friendships, children or professional career, this can be a new possibility to reinvent yourself for those who are going through the same situation. I hope that no woman doubts her qualities and doesn’t get lost in a relationship that takes her away from herself, because she is worthy and worthy of love!

Now being a little more directive, if you have identified with this story or any of these signs, however initial, review your relationship and ask for advice and help from people who truly care about you. It is not wrong to share, wrong is not to have the right to speak. Report it!

*Gabriela Pecois Arakaki

Graduated in Psychology from the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul

Social educator at Projeto Nova and Projeto Elas

For more information: gabrielaparakaki@gmail.com