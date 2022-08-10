Thor: Love and Thunder | Actor was surprised by invitation to Hercules

Brett Goldstein‎ (Ted Lasso) was surprised to be asked to play Hercules in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The actor had just two weeks to prepare.

“No, I didn’t know what it was for. I was just told that some people at Marvel would like to have a Zoom meeting, and I agreed. It was so surreal because… it was literally out of nowhere. I was sent a little summary of what everyone saw in the movie, ‘Russell Crowe is Zeus,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, go ahead.’ And blah, blah, blah. And then they reveal: ‘This one is Hercules, and it’s you.’ And I said, ‘What? Are you serious? Are you kidding me? Is this a prank?’ It was as surprising to me as it was to other people.‎”

I told The Playlist.

‎”When I talked to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically a skinny comedian? When is this recording?’ And it would happen in two weeks, so I thought, ‘I’ll do my best, but two weeks feels like… I mean, he doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?’ From one day to the next, there I was doing 400 push-ups. I nearly exploded. I did the best I could.”‎”

In Marvel comics, Hercules is the son of Zeus, king of the Olympian gods, with Alcmene of Thebes of Ancient Greece. He was born as a result of Zeus seducing Alcmene under the guise of her husband, Amphitryon, who was at war fighting the pirates of Taphos.

Due to his Olympian lineage, Hercules was born with the potential for extraordinary superhuman strength.

An interesting detail is that Hercules’ first true appearance in Marvel comes in “When Titans Collide” by Journey into Mystery Annual #1 1965. The classic comic by legendary duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby established Hercules as Thor’s rival, though their conflict was primarily ego-driven.

Both heroes were determined to prove their strength to each other, starting a rivalry that would only grow from there. Their troubled relationship would become a big feature of Thor’s title for much of the 1960s.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.