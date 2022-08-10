Todd Haynes returns to work with Kate Winslet and confesses: “I’m still the same stubborn filmmaker I’ve always been”

In an industry where more and more talk is made of “content” and not films, where algorithms dictate the choices of what to watch next, and computers analyze the profitability of a film by reading the script, the American director Todd Haynes, responsible for films as “Far From Heaven” and “Carol”, he confessed to C7nema in Locarno that he remains with “stubbornness of ignorance” in the face of these transformations. “I keep trying to make each project the same way and production methods as in the past”, explained the director, who is in Switzerland to present a session inserted in the retrospective to Douglas Sirk. “I confess that I had a wonderful experience in the past with my first and so far only series I have done, the “Mildred Pierce” on HBO. And just now I signed a contract to do a miniseries again with this studio and with Kate Winslet in the lead. I believe we can move towards it within a year and a half”.

Admitting that he finds HBO a wonderful studio to work with, Haynes turned to Winslet to gather information on how the platform works today, as a lot has changed since 2011, when he worked with them. “Her experience in ‘Mare of EastTown‘ was great and that assured me that the good things from the past hold up. I learned a lot from ‘Mildred…’ , especially the difference between a series and a movie, in terms of narrative structure. That’s why I’m open to working in all formats, although I recognize that my first love is Cinema. When I made this series, I took with me to the small screen only people from the cinema and the sensibility of this art. The series feels like a movie. We shot in 16mm and I enjoy working so much that I carried that over to ‘Carol’ as well. Because of that, I can say that today I remain the same stubborn filmmaker I always was.“

Haynes’ next project brings together Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore on the big screen. This will be the sixth time Moore and Haynes have worked together, with collaborations on “Poison” and “Far From Heaven“, for which the actress was nominated for an Oscar.

With the name “May December”, the film begins 20 years after a notorious romance between Gracie Atherton-Yu and her husband Joe. When Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry spends time with her family to better understand Gracie, who she will play in a movie, the family dynamic breaks down under the pressure of outside eyes.

“What attracted me so much about Samy Burch’s exceptional script was how he navigated a potentially volatile subject with a kind of observational patience that allowed the characters in the story to be explored with unusual subtlety.,” Haynes has said in the past about the project.

The filmmaker still has a film on Sigmund Freud on the agenda, while his project on Peggy Lee has been put on hold indefinitely.

The Locarno Festival continues until the 14th.