Trump Refuses to Answer Questioning for New York Attorney General | World

Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family’s business practices.
“I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges granted to all citizens under the United States Constitution,” Trump said in a statement.
The Fifth Amendment to the Constitution provides protection against self-incrimination.
Former US President Donald Trump tossing hats to supporters at an event in the state of Wisconsin (Photo: Morry Gash/AP)
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated property values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, struggled to avoid testifying but lost.
The prosecutor said her investigation uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, overstated asset values to obtain favorable loans and understated values to obtain tax breaks.
Trump, a Republican, has denied wrongdoing and called the New York investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.
Former US President Donald Trump during a celebration at his home in Mar-a-Lago on December 21, 2016 — Photo: Carlos Barria/REUTERS
“I once asked, ‘If you are innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment? have become targets of a baseless, politically motivated witch hunt, supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice. ”
He added: “If there was any doubt in my mind, the invasion of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days before this testimony, has eliminated any uncertainty. the current administration and many prosecutors in this country lost all moral and ethical limits of decency.”
The FBI searched Trump’s Florida property on Monday, an escalation of the federal investigation into whether he illegally removed White House records when he was leaving office in January 2021.
Police vehicles in front of Donald Trump’s home in Florida — Photo: Terry Renna/AP
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a lawyer for Trump.
Trump raised his fist as he left Trump Tower on Wednesday morning, wearing a blue suit with a flag pin on his lapel, before heading to the attorney general’s office in Manhattan. New York City police and Secret Service officials stood guard as the motorcade carrying Trump arrived.
Former US President Donald Trump as he leaves Trump Tower in New York, USA – Photo: REUTERS
“I have done nothing wrong, which is why, after five years of searching, the federal, state and local governments, along with the fake news media, have found nothing,” Trump said in his statement. The testimony is not public.