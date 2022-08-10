TVCoins arrives in Brazil as a new streaming distribution and monetization platform

Popular in the United States, the TVCoins platform lands in Brazil this Tuesday (9) with the promise of bringing a revolutionary approach to the country’s audiovisual sector, allowing more companies to enter the field by launching streaming applications based on a fully customizable code. funded by an ad revenue. According to the company, the highlight of the service is the possibility for companies to develop customized solutions that meet specific audiences, eliminating the need for initial investment and application development, which in this case is done through a no-code administrative portal.

In summary, TVCoins works as a service white label (“blank label”, in literal translation) that provides customers with a complete platform that can be customized by third parties. This business model is promising and has been growing rapidly in the Latin American market, a region where it has a broad portfolio of clients with ready-to-use platforms, such as TM+, which operates in Colombia, providing users with complete programming through TVCoins. . In Brazil, the service starts with Yeeaah TV, a channel with geek culture programming. “[…] Now, with the platform provided by TVCoins, we will be able to explore even more the best of the world of Pop, Geek, electronic games and e-Sports”, highlights Bruno Polidoro, CEO of YeeaahTV.

Seeking to attract more viewers, TVCoins offers users a rewards program where it is possible to earn coins while on-demand content is consumed. After reaching a certain balance in the wallet, the user can exchange the score for gift cards and other benefits at the company store. As explained by the Revenue Director of TVCoins, Gustavo Marra, as a service powered by advertising, the company is committed to becoming attractive to consumers. This streaming project is not exclusive to TVCoins, as Brazilians have had Pluto TV available for a long time as a free website and app.

