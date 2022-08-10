Two Barcelona reinforcements will already be able to leave for free if the club does not sign them up for the 1st round of LaLiga

Christensen and Kessié can leave for free after being recently signed by the Catalan club

Reinforcements contracted and already presented by the barcelona for this season, Christensen and Kessie have the possibility to leave for free and sign with another team if they are not registered in LaLiga for the first round, against Rayo Vallecanorevealed sources to ESPN. The duel, scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, is broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The defender and midfielder were free on the market and arrived in this window after their contracts with Chelsea and Milan, respectively. Nonetheless, with just three days to go before the start of the new season in Spain, neither of them have been entered because of Barcelona’s problems with the league’s salary cap.

Inside the club, the board is convinced that it will be able to resolve the situation. However, several sources explain the ESPN that the two players have the possibility to trigger a clause in the contract and sign with another team if they are not registered in the first round of LaLiga.

Although the possibility exists, sources tell the ESPN that Barcelona would try to speak with the players’ agents so that the clause is not triggered, as the club has until the end of the window to sign them up.

Lewandowski, Raphinha and Koundé, signed in this window, as well as Sergi Roberto and Dembélé, who renewed their contract, were also not registered.. However, sources tell ESPN that the situation for these players is different, as they did not arrive with “free market” status after their contract expired.

Sources within the club relayed to the ESPN an optimism that the seven players will be registered in time.

Barcelona spent more than 150 million euros on signings (approximately R$785 million at current prices), but raised more than 600 million euros (approximately R$3.14 billion) by selling 25% of their rights to domestic television for the next 25 years, as well as a 24.5% stake in Barça Studios, which handles the club’s audiovisual production.

So far, sources inside LaLiga inform the ESPN that the Catalan team still doesn’t have enough margin to register the new players.

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sell another 24.5% of Barça Studios, as well as negotiating with Busquets and Piqué for salary cuts.

Last season, Barcelona experienced a similar situation. The day before the start of LaLiga, Piqué entered into an agreement to reduce his salary, allowing the club to sign Memphis Depay and Eric García. Likewise, Busquets and Alba also had pay cuts in order to register the signing of Sergio Aguero.

At the end of last season, LaLiga imposed a cut of 144 million euros (about R$ 753 million) in its salary cap on Barcelona.