Ukraine attacks Russian base in Crimea and causes tourist rush; Look

Ukraine attacked a Russian air base in Crimea yesterday and scared off tourists staying at seaside resorts. Videos posted on social media show people running on the strip of sand and watching thick black smoke, in addition to the noise of explosions and sirens.

After the attacks, people trying to flee the Crimea region were trapped in traffic. Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed in 2014 by Moscow, is at the forefront of Russia’s military offensive.

Witnesses say they heard at least 12 explosions around 3:20 pm yesterday (local time) at the Saky base, according to Sky News. Russian officials say one person was killed in the attack and five were injured, including a child.

On social media, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned tourists.

“I would like to remind everyone that the presence of troops on the territory of Crimea is not compatible with the high tourist season.”

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine would like to remind everyone that the presence of occupying troops in the territory of Ukrainian Crimea is not compatible with the high tourist season. pic.twitter.com/PFl6jBzKh4 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 9, 2022

Last night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Crimea is Ukrainian and will be restored from Russian occupation before the end of the war.

Russia says the attack was not a bombing, but an munitions explosion.

“Several munitions intended for aviation exploded in a depot located on the territory of the Saki military airfield, near the town of Novofiodorovka,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

See the videos posted on social media:

Hot summer season in Novofedorivka, occupied Crimea, were a Russian military base decided to explode. It’s over 300km behind the current frontline. pic.twitter.com/9lFyWGWH8I — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) August 9, 2022

Footage of the massive strike on Saki airfield in Crimea, more than 200km from the front line. Beach-goers panicking as war returns to the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Lh73W2PVOE — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) August 9, 2022

100 km traffic jam – people want to leave Crimea. Do you think Russians will finally begin to understand that it’s really a war? pic.twitter.com/KmwLqkxWGI — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 10, 2022

*With information from AFP