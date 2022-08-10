Ukraine tour company sells packages to visit sites destroyed during the war | Tourism and Travel

It looks nothing like anything that could be considered attractive as a vacation spot – especially when considering that the conflict is still ongoing.

Visits to destroyed buildings are among the attractions.

However, the online platform visitukraine.today seems to think differently. The company has launched a package of eight tours called “Brave cities” – as the name suggests, the company encourages foreign tourists to visit Ukraine’s “brave cities” that were hit by Russian bombing.

In the package, it is possible to buy the tour “Heroism in the Northern Capital (Excursion to Chernihiv)”, with a visit to places destroyed by Russian troops.

Debris tours are on the list of attractions offered by the company.

In the publicity photos available on the website, the company shows destroyed buildings, rubble and even part of a missile still stuck in the ground.

More debris and missiles, abandoned military equipment, shattered cars and remnants of destruction are also among the attractions of the “Indestructible Kharkiv”, “Strong and Invincible Bucha and Irpin” and “Lviv Visual Tour”.

Each tour is sold for 50 euros.

In an interview with CNN, the company’s CEO, Anton Tanarenko, said that the initiative does not fit into what is classified as “Dark tourism” – something like “Dark tourism”, a modality in which tourists are encouraged to visit places of death, disaster and destruction.

According to him, the company’s initiative is a way of showing the courageous spirit of the Ukrainian people and that life goes on, even during war.

Destroyed car is one of the attractions offered by the company.

Due to the war, the US State Department has included the situation in Ukraine in Level 4 – a security rating in which the US government does not recommend that its citizens travel to the country.

The body still maintains the recommendation that Americans who remain in Ukraine leave the country.

At the same time, the agency makes available on its website, and in English, a series of recommendations to guarantee the safety of tourists who decide to visit the country. it offers data on how to cross borders and information about cities that are being bombed.

Houses destroyed during the war.

The agency also recommends that tourists “do not put themselves at risk by going out during curfews or air alarms.” The website also suggests that tourists “go to relatively safe cities, not places where hostile activities are taking place”.

In the part dedicated to personal safety, the site makes the following recommendations:

Take and keep your documents with you. Under no circumstances should you hand over your documents to other people. However, in cases where it is necessary, your documents can be verified by law enforcement officers; Do not engage in dialogue with suspicious people and do not accept their offers; Constantly monitor the charge level of your cell phone and other devices. The phone, tablet, laptop, battery, flashlight, etc. must always be loaded; In case of violation of your rights, seek help only from official bodies (by phone 102 or 112, government hotline 1545), people with insignia (uniforms, badges, special vests) of government officials: police officers, first responders, doctors, social workers, representatives of specialized public organizations. In addition, you can contact your country’s consulate or embassy in the city where you are located to resolve other issues; Adherence to the above instructions will allow you to protect yourself while on the territory of Ukraine; Welcome to Ukraine and take care!