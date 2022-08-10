Unlocking Caixa Tem by WhatsApp; see how to do

Caixa Econômica’s digital wallet allows the receipt of government benefits, in addition to offering financial services, such as loans, payments and transfers via PIX, among others.

Some reasons, such as security and registration inconsistencies due to lack of updating, can make citizens end up losing access to the Caixa Tem application. The good news is that it is possible unlock it through whatsapp.

See below how to recover your Caixa Tem account via messenger.

See how to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp

Download the Caixa Tem app, available for Android and iOS;

Access your account with your CPF and password;

In the application menu, find the option “Release Access”;

The user will be forwarded through the automatic help system. Click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Once this is done, just follow the guidelines for sending the necessary documents to unlock the box has.

According to Caixa, the action may take up to 48 hours to process. If access is not granted after this period, the indication is to look for a unit of the nearest institution. At the time, be with your official identification document to authorize the device.

app lock

Caixa Tem can be blocked for a few reasons – mainly related to security. Among these reasons are:

Registration irregularities: In this case, a warning to look for a Caixa branch appears shortly after trying to log in to the application. To resolve the situation, it is necessary to go to an agency with an identification document and ask for the registration to be regularized.

Many CPFs registered under the same mobile number: For security reasons, there is a limit on the number of people using the same cell phone. In this case, according to Caixa, all you have to do is ask, at an agency, for the exclusion of CPFs that do not need to access Caixa Tem from your phone. Remember to bring a personal identification document and the CPF numbers that should be excluded.

The same CPF registered on many cell phones: The same person (CPF) cannot access the account on several cell phones, so there is a limit on the number of cell phones that can be used by the same user. In this case, Caixa's advice is to go to a branch with a personal identification document and ask for the deletion of cell phones that you will no longer use to access the application.