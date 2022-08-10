Vivo worsens prepaid plan for customers who will be migrated from Oi Móvel – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Hi Mobile was sold to Claro, Vivo and TIM, and the portion of prepaid customers that will be migrated to Alive will have a big impact. The operator released a statement on how the plan will be, and recharges will have a reduction of up to 80% in the mobile internet franchise.

Oi Móvel was sold to Claro, TIM and Vivo (Image: Guilherme Reis / Tecnoblog)

Oi prepaid had a very simple mechanics, and every R$1 was converted to 1 GB of internet:

in the R$ 10 recharge, for example, the customer was entitled to 10 GB of internet, unlimited calls and social networks at will for 7 days;

with R$ 25 it was possible to have 25 GB of mobile internet, valid for 31 days.

With the migration to Vivo, prepaid for Oi customers became much worst. The same BRL 10 now entitles you to just 2 GB of internet, while the BRL 25 top-up reverts to just 9 GB. Even with such a reduction, the operator states on its website that “the benefits you had at Oi Móvel do not change”. 🤡

Check out a comparison between Oi Móvel recharge values ​​and equivalent options after migrating to Vivo:

recharge value Original plan by Oi Móvel Post-migration plan for Vivo internet reduction BRL 10 10 GB

Unlimited Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 7 days 2 GB

Unlimited Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 7 days -80% BRL 15 15 GB

Unlimited Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 7 days 5 GB

Unlimited Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days -66.6% BRL 20 20 GB

Unlimited Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 14 days 7 GB

Unlimited Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days -65% BRL 25 25 GB

Unlimited Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days 9 GB

Unlimited Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days -64% BRL 30 30 GB

Unlimited Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days 11 GB

Unlimited Facebook and WhatsApp

Validity of 31 days -63.3%

Oi’s prepaid had a big advantage over the competition: the plan gave the right to unlimited use of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp without discounting the franchise. With the migration to Vivo, the customer will only have access to Facebook and WhatsApp at will and loses zero rating to Meta’s photo (or video?) social network.

Vivo’s website details plans for customers who will come from Oi Móvel (Image: Reproduction)

The only advantage of Vivo’s table is that the validity of the R$15 and R$20 recharges is longer than that of Oi Móvel. In addition, the operator will give 11 GB valid for 31 days to all customers who have a balance until the migration date.

So far, the operator has only disclosed information to prepaid customers; it is not yet known how users of post-paid plans or Oi Móvel’s control, which also have aggressive internet franchises, are. Migration details must be communicated via email and SMS.

Altogether, Vivo will receive Oi Móvel customers from 11 different area codes — find out which operator is the destination in your region.

Migration plans are better than traditional Vivo Pré

We already know that the replacement plan is worse than that of Oi Móvel, but it is still more advantageous compared to the traditional Vivo Pré.

The cheapest Vivo Pré Turbo costs R$ 11.99, with only 2 GB of internet and validity of 7 days. The package with more internet costs R$ 14.99 and has 3 GB, lasting 7 days.

According to Vivo’s website, plans for Oi Móvel customers cannot be activated for other lines, being restricted to migration.