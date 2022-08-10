Warner Bros. Game Pricing and Capcom suffer increase on Steam

Games that were released a long time ago suffered a big price readjustment

Two major publishers recently increased the price of their games on Steamwe are talking about capcom and gives Warner Bros. games, which increased the value of several games, many of which were released a long time ago. several famous franchises such as Devil May Cry, resident Evil and LEGO increased in several titles.

At capcomthe largest increases are for Resident Evil 2 Remakewhich used to cost BRL 89.90 and is now costing BRL 139.90, resident Evil 5 which cost R$ 39.99 and went on to cost R$ 66.90 and DmC Devil May Cry which rose from R$59.99 to R$99.90.

between the games of Warner Bros. gamesthe increases were even greater, FEAR COMPLETE PACK went from BRL 94.99 and now costs BRL 254.99, Mad Max was BRL 49.99 and is now starting at BRL 89.99, while Middle-earth: Shadow of War almost doubled the price and now costs R$ 229.90, before it was found for R$ 119.90.

Below you can see the list of games that suffered an increase in Steam.

CAPCOM GAMES

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition from R$49.99 for R$83.90

Devil May Cry 5 from R$89.99 for R$99.90

Devil May Cry HD Collection from R$ 69.99 for R$ 99.90

DmC Devil May Cry from BRL 59.99 for BRL 99.90

Resident Evil 2 Remake from BRL 89.90 for BRL 139.90

Resident Evil 3 Remake from R$129.90 for R$139.90

Resident Evil 5 from R$39.99 for R$66.90

Resident Evil 6 from R$84.99 for R$99.90

Resident Evil HD Remaster from R$39.99 for R$66.90

Resident Evil Revelations from R$59.99 for R$99.90

WARNER BROS GAMES. GAMES

FEAR 2: Project Origin from BRL 24.99 for BRL 69.99

FEAR 3 of BRL 34.99 for BRL 89.99

FEAR COMPLETE PACK from BRL 94.99 for BRL 254.99

LEGO Jurassic World from R$49.99 for R$89.99

LEGO MARVEL’s Avengers from R$49.99 for R$89.99

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens from R$59.99 for R$89.99

LEGO The Hobbit from R$36.99 for R$89.99

LEGO The Incredibles from R$99.99 for R$179.99

Mad Max from R$49.99 for R$89.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor from R$49.99 for R$89.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War from R$119.99 to R$229.99

Mortal Kombat X from BRL 59.99 for BRL 79.99

Scribblenauts Unlimited from R$36.99 for R$89.99

The LEGO Movie – Video Game from BRL 59.99 for BRL 89.99

The LEGO Movie 2 – Video Game from BRL 119.99 for BRL 129.99

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie from R$59.99 for R$89.99

Watchmen: The End Is Night from R$10.49 for R$20.00

What do you think of this price increase in games from capcom and Warner Bros. for the Brazilian market? Did you intend to purchase any of these games? Share in the comments with your opinion!

