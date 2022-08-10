Was the MEI ceiling expanded to R$ 144 thousand?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Complementary Law Project (PLP) 108/21, is being processed in the National Congress, it proposes a significant change for people who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). The text increases the annual revenue ceiling used to classify citizens in this category.

The concept is to raise the current limit of R$ 81 thousand to BRL 144,913.41to keep up with rising inflation.

Today, there are more than 19,000 active companies in the country and, of these, 13,598,106 are MEI.

Approval of the new roof

At the end of June, the PLP was approved by the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. However, as the process is still in the House, the text must undergo an analysis by the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ).

It is expected that the new billing value for MEIs will come into effect in a few months, with the update taking effect from 2023.

What is an MEI?

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) are a simplified business model, in other words, they are people who work autonomously. It is a very considerable option for those who want to have their own business. However, to be an MEI it is necessary to meet several requirements.

Among the requirements, the current annual billing limit is R$81,000 per year and R$6,750 per month.

The number of employees hired is also a factor, as a MEI can only hire one employee, who must receive at least one minimum wage or the floor stipulated by the category.

People who carry out intellectual activities, such as doctors, lawyers, psychologists, engineers, dentists, among others, cannot become MEI.

In addition to the points mentioned, there are other requirements to open a company as MEI, they are:

Not having partners in the business being opened;

Do not have another publicly-held company with your name;

Not to be part of another business, either as an administrator or as a partner.

