Watch to win? See how the new TikTok-style app that guarantees payments works

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to earn money on the internet and supplement their income without leaving home. After all, a lot of people lost income during the Covid-19. Recently, Brazilian youtubers started to promote the new Tick app. According to influencers, the platform is a great option to ensure online profits.

In the videos, digital influencers claim that Tick works in the same style as TikTok. That is: users can earn money by consuming content and interacting with the platform. However, followers want to know: does the new Tick app really pay? Or is it more of a virtual scam? Check out our analysis below, according to official information.

New Tick app – Discover the platform

The new Tick app, it seems, really does look like TikTok. The application’s interface and proposal are basically identical to those of the social network. Only available on the Play Store, the app has already been downloaded by about 1 million people. Thanks to the dissemination made by youtubers and digital influencers, the number of users of the app has increased exponentially. Although it is developed by an international company, the Tick ​​is available in Portuguese for Brazilian users.

How to make money on Tick?

To earn money on Tick, there is no secret. Users need to consume the contents of the platform (ie: watch videos and live streams), interact with other users, check in daily in the app and share the invite link. Each of these activities brings a specific score, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

Unfortunately, the official Tick page fails to reveal the minimum withdrawal amount or its corresponding score. What is known is that, as Tick is an international app, payments are made in dollars. Therefore, it is not possible to withdraw in reais via Pix, despite what some Brazilian youtubers claim.

Is New Tick App Trustworthy? Really paid platform?

The best way to check if a to-do app actually pays is to review user reviews on the Play Store. In the app store, Tick secured a 3.5 rating (out of 5), considered low. In reviews, subscribers say that the app fulfills its first withdrawal, but eventually stops paying. In addition, users say that it is extremely difficult to reach the minimum withdrawal amount. Therefore, everything indicates that the platform is not worth it. Check out some comments below and draw your own conclusions.

“I managed to make the first withdrawal of R$10, but now the app is crashing, it keeps spinning and doesn’t start, not to mention that I haven’t been able to do the daily check in for a week, in addition to having completed two tasks for which the rewards were not received credited.” – Wagner Rocha.

“Dear Friends DO NOT INSTALL THIS APP! It’s another fraud and deceptive, right away I had problems and I was deceived, even though I was a first-time user, so far I haven’t received a user reward and the tasks are practically all flawed, even fulfilling all the steps.” – Clebson.

“This app’s award system makes no sense. The app has a lot of things like lucky roulette and things to get prizes, but all the prizes are advertising, what’s the point of winning an advertisement in a roulette?? Totally untrue, apart from that all the tasks are to install banks and create an account, no one creates an account in several different banks, it makes no sense.” – Igor Martins.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kuaiyin.tick. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Check out another option to profit on the internet

If the option mentioned above is not attractive to you, there is the possibility of making money with paid survey applications. In these apps, users profit by answering simple questions.

These questionnaires, in most cases, involve pre-determined consumption habits or products. So, to earn money, users just need to answer surveys with attention and sincerity.

The most famous in the area are PiniOn and Google Opinion Rewards – available at www.pinion.app and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.paidtasks.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.