what are the characters in the comics x netflix like?

sandmanadapted from the graphic novels of Neil Gaimanis the success of the moment in the Netflix. In it, we follow the lord of dreams, forced to restore order to his kingdom after years of absence. Find out what the characters in the comics and series are like!

morpheus

Black hair, fair skin, the king of dreams kept his “gothic” and mysterious style with the actor Tom Sturridge in the adaptation for Netflix. Wrapped in black clothing, the young man looks exactly the same in the series and in the comics. Also, we should note that Neil Gailman collaborated directly with the series for the adaptation, so the result is very similar from one format to the other.

Corinthian

The big nightmare in sandman, Corinthian has the gift of being as seductive as cruel. Who takes the role in the series is Body Holbrook, particularly convincing when compared to its version in the comics. Even with blond hair and a “carnivorous” smile, the sunglasses-wearing killer impresses both on screen and on the pages of the graphic novel.

Lucifer

An androgynous angel with arrogant indifference in the comics, Lucifer comes to life thanks to Gwendoline Christie on the Serie. Some were surprised they chose the actress – who would be played by a man – but with her height and her hypnotic gaze, she is perfect as the character. She is the same height as Tom Heliswho also played Lucifer!

Rose Walker

Essential character in the graphic novel of Neil Gaiman, Rose Walker is in the comic, blonde with a few rainbow highlights in her hair. Skin color is the only different element in the series, whose actress Vanesu Samunyai, plays Rose. Kind and dreamy, she is gifted with a heart of gold and multicolored hair.

Death

Morpheus’ sister and reaper, Death is pretty much the same as in the series. The only difference is in the color of the young woman’s skin, who exchanges her extreme whiteness in the comics for the actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Soft and friendly, she makes everyone forget about the dark content that surrounds her and how fatal her mission on Earth is!

Desire

Evolving in a red and black universe, Desire has a playful, manipulative and ambivalent personality, which is characterized by a very androgynous physique and underlined by strong makeup. The choice of production to play him in the series fell on the non-binary actor Mason Alexander Parkable to reveal all the nuances of this colorful and terribly surprising, Perpétuo.

constantine

Constantine is probably the most varied character in format. Young and blond in the comics, he became a brown-haired Englishwoman in the series. While, Jenna Coleman took on the role, presenting her state of mind.

John Dee

Completely decrepit, John Dee looks closer to a cadaverous state than an average man. David Thewlis plays the character on the show, facing the same madness that consumes John, causing him to switch to the dark side in sandmanhowever, presents a more human appearance, a creative choice of the producers.

Roderick Burgess

If Roderick Burgess has hair and a beard in the series, the character in the comics is pretty lacking in such an appearance. In other words, interpreted by Charles Danceis a cold and rigid sorcerer in the comics, creeping anyone up with just one look.

Cain

Drawn as a man with brown hair and a shaggy beard, Cain is portrayed in the series by the British comedian of Indian origin. Sanjeev Bhaskar. As a result, the character’s appearance has therefore evolved somewhat, although his overall appearance is similar. In that regard. as for his personality, he is similarly similar, remaining happy to murder his brother Abel in the series and comics.

abel

Dark and funny, with an equal look to his brother, Abel’s character in the series doesn’t deviate as much in his appearance, being played by the actor. Asim Chaudhrywearing a similar outfit.

goldie

Goldie is not a real figure, but it has to appear in this article. In addition, adorable gargoyle also has a very faithful presentation on screen, its appearance in the series was developed through the traits present in the HQ. Above all, the face is still cute!

Finally, watch Sandman now on Netflix.