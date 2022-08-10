What is known about Langya henipavirus, a new virus identified in China

  • Mariana Alvim
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

A new virus of the kind henipavirus, a group known to have already caused outbreaks of highly lethal infections in humans, was revealed by scientists last Thursday (4/8). According to the research team, the virus called Langya henipavirus (LayV) caused infections in at least 35 people in China between 2018 and 2021.

The 35 cases were detected and analyzed over the years, but they were only described now in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine. Of these, 26 cases were analyzed in detail — revealing that 100% of patients had fever and, in some cases, other symptoms such as fatigue (54%), cough (50%), headache (35%), vomiting (35%), %). There were also some abnormalities in the functioning of the liver (in 35% of patients) and kidneys (8%). There is no information about any deaths.

According to the researchers, there are no signs of transmission of LayV in person-to-person contact. The source of the infection is likely to be animal — scientists say there is evidence that the shrew is a natural reservoir of the Langya, but this still needs to be confirmed with further studies. Experts assure that the detection of the new virus is far from signifying a new pandemic.

But the discovery of a virus of the genus henipavirus concern because other pathogens of this group have already caused outbreaks and serious infections in Asia and Oceania, mainly “cousins” of LayV called Hendra henipavirus (HeV) and Nipah henipavirus (NiV). Hendra henipavirus (HeV) infection is rare, but the mortality rate is as high as 57%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In the Nipah henipavirus (NiV) outbreaks reported between 1998 and 2018, the mortality rate ranged from 40 to 70% of infections. Both cause respiratory and neurological problems.

