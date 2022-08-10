WhatsApp starts allowing ‘silent exit’ from groups | Technology

WhatsApp announced this Tuesday (9) that it will allow users to leave groups silentlywithout being “snitched” on the chat to all other participants in the conversation.

In a feature that has been in effect for the platform since Monday (8), the user now has the option to notify only the group’s administrators when he decides to leave.

In addition to this measure, two others were announced with the aim of increasing privacy. See below:

Choose who can see when you’re online: in an update that should arrive in August, users will be able to choose who will see the “online” sign when they open their whatsapp profile. Block screenshot in single view messages: it will no longer be possible to make screen captures (print screen) of those photos sent to be viewed only once. KNOW: the digital security principles that apps ‘forget’

WhatsApp usually releases new features little by little, so it is possible that the new features are not available to you as soon as they are announced.

A good practice for receiving new features is to keep the app up to date. This does not guarantee that the changes will appear faster, but rather that you will have a newer version, which is able to receive the new functionality.

Here’s how to update WhatsApp:

Go to the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “WhatsApp”; On the application page, see if there is a button titled “Update”; Click “Update” and wait for the download; The app will restart and will be up to date.

Important: if instead of “Update”, the button has the message “Open”, the application is already in the latest version available.

