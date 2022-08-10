When does The King’s Wife, with Viola Davis, premiere?

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Sony Pictures Brasil recently released the subtitled trailer for The King Woman, a new feature starring Viola Davis. In addition to the preview, the film won a premiere date and will be released in theaters in Brazil in September 22.

In short, the plot tells the story of Agojie, a unit of warriors composed only of women who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. Inspired by real events, the film follows General Nanisca (Viola Davis) during the training of a new generation of recruits.

The King’s Wife trailer

In short, the trailer shows the group of powerful women warriors led by Davis’ character, fighting European men who want to invade the lands of the African people and shows scenes of their training. The preview emphasizes that the story is based on real events.

In addition to Viola Davis, the cast includes Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Shaina West and John Boyega, in the role of King Ghezo.

Finally, Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard) is the director of The King Woman and also signs the script alongside Dana Stevens (City of Angels).