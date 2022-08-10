Will Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City have a sequel? Curious fact may be responsible for sequel

Released in November last year, the film will hit the HBO Max catalog this week.

In a second attempt to bring the Raccoon City stories to the screen, Resident Evil got a new film adaptation last year. This time, with the promise of creating a narrative more faithful to the games, the director chosen by Sony Pictures and Constantin was Johannes Roberts.

Despite the attempt, the feature received intense criticism from the specialized media, which generated a question from fans who still relate to Capcom’s long-running franchise: will a sequel be produced?

In an interview with Screen Rant, Tom Hopper, the actor who plays the villain Albert Wesker, spoke about the possibility. Despite not having official information from the studio, the star of The Umbrella Academy is hopeful that a sequel could happen.

“What I do know is that it’s been very successful in terms of video on demand (rental or digital purchase), a lot of people have sat at home and watched it, so I think they’re very happy with Constantin and Sony and all the guys. who led this project”, he said.

He adds: “I certainly hope to come back and play Albert Wesker again, it ended in a way where I was like, ‘Oh, I can get used to this guy.’ Also, where he’s going, I think he could be very interesting, so I certainly hope so.”

In case of confirmation, the most obvious possibility for ending the story of Raccoon City is the game Resident Evil 3, focused on Jill. In the plot, she must deal with the persecution of Nemesis while trying to unravel Umbrella’s crimes.

Success in home video

At the overall box office, the film took in about $41.8 million, compared to a $25 million budget. Despite the stark difference from other films released in 2021, the feature still had a good collection according to production value. However, there is still a lifespan for projects like this, the stage where they are released for digital purchase or rent.

In its opening weekend on digital platforms, Resident Evil was the most rented film. In the first four months after its DVD and Blu-ray release, the project still grossed over $3 million.

After this season, the feature will hit the HBO Max national catalog tomorrow, June 24th. In another aspect, with freer inspirations about the original work, the first live-action series of the franchise will be released on July 14 by Netflix.

What is the story of Welcome to Raccoon City?

The plot takes place during the decline of the Umbrella Corporation, a pharmaceutical company that operated in Raccoon City. The exodus from the institution left the city full of dangers yet to be discovered. But when the evil is unleashed, the local population is threatened and only a handful of survivors are left to uncover the evil that lurks in the city and ancient Umbrella to survive the night.