Willian leave Corinthians? Threats to the family and annoyance with Vítor Pereira influence the future of the striker in Brazil

Forward has a proposal from Fulham, from England, and can leave Brazilian football less than a year after returning

About to complete one year since returning to Corinthians, William there is even a chance of not even celebrating the date in Brazil. With a proposal from Fulham, from Englandthe attacking midfielder sees increasingly uncertain whether to remain in the clubto the point that, behind the scenes, there is talk of an exit in the coming days.

The matter resurfaced on Tuesday night (9), after the club’s elimination to Flamengoin the quarter-finals of CONMEBOL Libertadores. As he found out the ESPNthe chance of Willian’s departure exists, and due to factors that go well beyond the four lines.

What bothers shirt 10 the most at the moment is the constant wave of threats that he and his family receive with each negative result from Corinthians. Willian himself has already publicly positioned himself on the subject, but the offenses, many of them racial in tone, continue on social media.

In addition to threats, the Corinthians star also shows annoyance with coach Vítor Pereira and some methods in the club’s day-to-day activities. Recent Portuguese interviews left angry some of the club’s top players, such as Fagner, Renato Augusto and William himself.

The issue is not related to the daily work at Corinthians, but the attitude of the coach with the players, especially at times like post-game press conferences.

In this scenario, the possibility of exit increases more and more. The website ge published shortly after the defeat to Corinthians that Willian played his last game at the Maracanã with the Timão shirt. The destination would be Fulhamwho is interested in taking the attacking midfielder back to Premier League. In England, he was successful for Chelsea and also acted in Arsenal.

Willian in action for Corinthians against Flamengo in Libertadores Wagner Meier / Getty Images

Duílio admits possibility

President Duílio Monteiro Alves admitted that he will talk to Willian this Wednesday (10), at the re-presentation of the squad in São Paulo, to discuss the possibility of leaving.

“I don’t want to talk about this subject so as not to omit anything. We scheduled a conversation after today’s game (Tuesday). Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) in the morning we will have a conversation and, if anything changes, he has contract until the end of next year, but let’s talk about it tomorrow because we just got out of an elimination. Let’s wait”, said the manager.

“Yes, there is (the possibility). That’s why I don’t want to go deeper and that’s why we left this conversation until after the game.”

play 0:49 Corinthians president spoke after the elimination to Flamengo

William’s staff positions itself

In contact with the report, Willian’s staff does not deny the chance of transfer and just says it’s not the time to talk about it. But he points out that what bothers the real attacking midfielder are the constant insults to him and especially his family. The situation is therefore uncomfortable.

Vítor Pereira was asked about the matter and denied a more incisive answer.

“This question has to be addressed to the board, it is the board that has to answer this question. It’s not for me to talk about the situation“, said the Portuguese.

Willian was announced by Corinthians on August 30, 2021, that is, almost a year ago. It premiered on September 12 and, since then, has 45 games and one goal with the Corinthians shirt.