Willian should leave Corinthians after elimination in Libertadores | Corinthians

This Tuesday, in Rio de Janeiro, the atmosphere behind the scenes was that the attacking midfielder would leave the club in case of elimination in Libertadores. He shouldn’t even participate in Saturday’s Derby against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship.

Fulham, from England, appears as the favorite to sign the athlete.

There is still no hammer, but this should happen in meetings between player and board between Wednesday and Thursday at CT Joaquim Grava. At 33 years old, Willian has 37 games and a goal in 2022.

The departure of Willian, who has a contract valid until the end of 2023, must be sewn by mutual agreement between the two parties. The player and his family are not happy in Brazil. Over the weekend, coach Vítor Pereira was questioned by the ge about the player’s future and said he could not answer:

– I can not answer. The fact that he is happy or not has to do with family, it has to do with being injured. I don’t know… I can’t guarantee anything – declared the coach.

In the season, the player suffered with some injuries, such as the dislocated shoulder that took him out of decisive matches last month. He was out of the first game against Flamengo for a tendonitis in the thigh.

