Windows 11 has bug that can corrupt data saved on PC; know how to solve

A serious bug in Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 can cause damage to computer files, Microsoft warned on Monday (8). Machines equipped with modern processors that support the Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) (VAES) encryption protocol are “susceptible to data corruption,” the company said.

Microsoft doesn’t specify what errors and problems users with such components might encounter when using the system — nor how they would notice if the internal data failed. The company points out, however, that the bug was contained in a security build released on June 14 this year.

Exactly how the bug happens is not known, but it can damage files on the computer (Image: prozla/VisualHunt)

In contrast, the solution may cause performance issues under certain circumstances. According to the Bleeping Computer website, AES operations can be up to twice as slow after the Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 update. Some of these scenarios include BitLocker, an encryption system contained in the MS system.

How to solve?

As a solution to the slowness, Microsoft recommends that Windows 11 or Windows Server 2022 users download and install the security build released on July 12. The update should restore the computer to its original performance, while not reintroducing the risk of corrupting personal data.