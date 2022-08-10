Woman breaks down in tears as she leaves the hairdresser and sees a new look – Metro World News Brasil

An influencer from the state of Texas, in the United States, shared in her networks a moment of intense sadness at the departure of her hairdresser.

“Here I am crying for this, the worst haircut of my life”, said the young Rosa Amazapan, in a video that went viral on TikTok.

Rosa decided to change her hair after finishing an exam to give her look a makeover, but the result was far from what she expected, but her desperation.

“My self-esteem is about to plummet. What did I do to deserve this?”, she said tearfully, as she looked at her haircut result in the car mirror.

“I’ve never recorded myself crying because I don’t understand why people do that. I find it very strange,” said the young woman in the video. “And here I am crying over it, the worst haircut of my life,” she said.

“What is this? What is this?”, she commented, while ruffling her hair, disconsolately.

see the video:

The publication moved some of her followers, who shared messages with her: “I’m sorry this happened! What kind of cut did you order? I’m a stylist and I’m as confused as another can make you like this,” said one user.

Meanwhile, another, in a more scathing tone, asked her to calm down. “Hair grows back, calm down, I swear this generation would not survive the war,” she said.

“Nothing is worse than feeling disappointed when trying to treat yourself and just wanting to feel beautiful: (your hair will be healthy afterwards and it will grow fast!”, said a follower.

Rosa responded by saying that the user understood how she was feeling: “You expressed it perfectly. It felt like a huge slap in the face.” (With publimetro.cl)

