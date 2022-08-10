Xiaomi technical support: how to get help for a problem phone | Cell

The technical assistance of Xiaomi cell phones in Brazil is carried out by DL Eletrônicos, the company responsible for distributing the devices in the country. Thus, the company only offers repairs for those products purchased through the brand’s official website. Anyone who purchases a smartphone or other device in online retail outside official channels from the Chinese manufacturer should not find support for repairs.

Currently, Xiaomi has seven stores spread across Brazil, in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná and Bahia, but there is no point in looking for physical establishments to help with the repair. DL Eletrônicos reinforces that all contact for repair purposes must be made using the digital channels or telephone, published by the company on the Mi Brasil website.

How to contact Xiaomi technical support

Step 1. When accessing Xiaomi’s official website, scroll down to the “Contact Channels” option in the lower right corner of the screen or go directly to www.mibrasil.com.br/suporte-ao-produto. Then, the options for requesting technical support will be shown;

Step 2. The first option offered by Xiaomi is contact via email. According to the company, the response to the request takes up to 24 working hours and the consumer needs to fill out a form with their personal data, product data (such as model and serial number), in addition to sending a photo of the device;

Step 3. On the website there is also the option to contact via phone. Upon selecting it, an 0800 number will appear for the consumer to speak with a customer service representative. In the electronic menu, the virtual assistant will ask if the call is about a Xiaomi or DL ​​product before starting the service;

Step 4. Finally, there is the option to chat with the customer service via WhatsApp. When clicking on the option, a window will open in the messenger with the phrase “Hello, I would like information about”, to be finalized by the consumer. In this channel, the service can be carried out from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm, and on Saturdays, from 8 am to 12 pm.

Querying the order of a product sent for repair at the factory is possible only through the website. DL Electronics does not provide any physical address to assist the consumer. Despite this, the site has other information about the operation of the products, warranty and return policies, as well as a chat channel where it is possible to start a conversation by providing data such as name, CPF, e-mail and telephone with area code.

