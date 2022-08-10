“You will come to Brazil to…”; Santos ‘overcomes’ Cristaldo and Argentine TV sets midfielder as Lisca’s new reinforcement

César Luis Merlo, from Tyc Sports, informs that the 30-year-old midfielder is Peixe’s newest reinforcement for the season. Bond will be until 2025

After announcing Luan on loan and Nathan Santos permanently, the saints is very close to announcing a creation sock for the South American market. A little while ago, colleague César Luis Merlo, from Tyc Sports, informed that the Argentine Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentino Juniors, would be forwarded with Peixe for a contract valid until December 2025.

“Argentinos Juniors and Santos reached an agreement for the midfielder, who will come to Brazil to carry out the final procedures and sign a contract until December 2025”informed merlo on your personal Twitter account. According to information from the press hermana, the midfielder had already expressed his desire to reinforce Alvinegro Praiano last week.

Carabajal had not even participated in the Argentino Juniors weekend game because of the negotiations with Santos. The 30-year-old midfielder sees Peixe as his biggest challenge so far in his career, as he has only defended Argentine clubs. Transaction amounts were not disclosed.

Throughout his career, the midfielder has also played for Talleres, Godoy Cruz, San Martín San Juan, Patronato and Unión. Carabajal is an alternative found by the board of Santos after the frustration in the negotiation with Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán. The Argentine club even accepted the offer of about R$ 18 million from Peixe, but did not enter into an agreement with the Brazilians due to the form of payment.