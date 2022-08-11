″Trump & Putin will be part of history, on the side of the crazy and despicable″

Your favorite virtue?

Versatility.

The quality you most appreciate in a man?

civics.

The quality you most appreciate in a woman?

Intuition.

Close Subscribe to newsletters News Diary and receive the information first hand.

What do you like most about your friends?

Loyalty.

Your main flaw?

perfectionist.

Your favorite occupation?

Music, technical books, documentaries and cooking with fire!

What is your idea of ​​”perfect happiness”?

Seeing my family happy, with my daughters smiling with happiness.

A heartbreak?

Loss of my grandparents.

What would you like to be?

Musician or designer.

In which country would you like to live?

I already live in it! Portugal! I didn’t mind living in the Islands!

Favorite color?

Gray.

The flower you like?

Chrysathemum (chrysanthemum) & cherry blossom.

Which bird do you prefer?

Blackbird.

Favorite prose author?

Garcia Marquez, Miguel Sousa Tavares…

Favorite poets?

Fernando Pessoa, Eugénio de Castro, Jorge de Sena…

Your fictional hero?

Tom Sawyer.

Favorite heroines in fiction?

Scarlett Johansson.

The real-life heroes?

My parents.

Favorite painters?



Salvador DaliPaula Rego…

Favorite composers?

Jamie xx, Massive Attack, Caribou…

Your favorite names?

Carolina, Clara, Matilde and Francisca.

What do you hate most of all?

Lack of civility.

The historical character you most despise?

They will certainly be part of history, but on the side of the crazy and despicable, Trump & Putin!!!

The military feat you most admire?

April 25.

The gift of nature you would like to have?

Invisibility.

How would you like to die?

Dying happy and dying quickly!

Current state of mind?

Tired out! But happy!

The mistakes that inspire you the most indulgence?

We must have the sensitivity to realize that we all make mistakes and that with mistakes we have an opportunity for learning and personal growth!

Your currency?

Honor the past, pride in the present, inspire the future.