10 tech news to start the day (11/08)

1. Google creates campaign to pressure Apple to adopt the RCS standard – a Google decided to increase the pressure so that the Apple adopt the Rich Communication Text standard (RCS) in iMessage, iPhone messaging app.

two. VA and VR will have new limitations and cashout option; see changes —

the popular VA and VR are due to change soon, gaining new limitations and also a cashout option; last Wednesday (3), the Chamber of Deputies approved the provisional measure that changes the rules, check it out!

3. Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro; see improvements — The Samsung presented, during Galaxy Unpacked, the new line of watches Galaxy Watch 5, which has 2 models of smartwatches that have more battery, refined design and improvements in the capture of body data

4. Galaxy Fold 4 is announced: know everything about the foldable phone — dduring the event Galaxy Unpackedthis Wednesday (10), Samsung presented the Galaxy Fold 4the new top-of-the-line foldable S Pen compatible phone. Look!

5. Logitech Launches New MX Keyboard and Mouse in Brazil; meet — The logitech announced the expansion of the MX line in Brazil, with the arrival of the MX Mechanical mechanical keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse.

6. Coffee at the speed of light: new method uses laser to prepare drink – O çold brewa sweeter and smoother coffee, cold brewed, takes at least 12 hours to be extracted from the bean or took, as researchers in Germany created an extraction system powered by laser that gets the job done about 300 times faster.

7. Good morning, will Veronica have season 3 on Netflix? Check out! — meven with good numbers on the opening weekend, Good morning, Veronica Netflix has yet to greenlight a 3rd season, and streaming often announces the renewal weeks after it premieres..

8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: see graphic comparison between PC, PS4 and PS5 – O launch of the long-awaited “miranha” game for the PC is very close, this Friday (12); as usual, the Spanish channel ElAnalistaDeBits released a video that compares the versions of PC, PS4 and PS5 in Marvel’s Spider-Man remastered.

9. GTA 6 wants to set a new quality standard in the industry — GTA 6one of the most anticipated games of all time, little by little begins to receive news and updates in its development, and the latest news came directly from the executive director (CEO) of Take-TwoStrauss Zelnick.

10. Who Invented Father’s Day? (5 gifts for yours) — Every year, in Brazil, Father’s Day takes place on the 2nd Sunday of August, this date was chosen in 1953, by the then director of the newspaper The globe, Sylvio Bhering, with the aim of recognizing and celebrating the father figure; check out!

