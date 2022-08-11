1Password 8 comes to Android and iOS with more customization and functions – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Using passwords that mix letters, numbers and special characters is a basic security recommendation. But dealing with them can be a nightmare. That’s why a lot of people turn to password managers. For those who use Android or iOS, good news: the 1Password 8 was released with the promise of more customization and functionality.

Visual and personalization

We are talking about one of the most popular password managers on the market. 1Password (company) wants it to stay that way. To this end, 1Password 8 appears as an application made almost from scratch.

The changes in the interface are the details that attract the most eyes, obviously. The home screen, for example, now lets you quickly hide and rearrange displayed features.

Additionally, the app now has a pinned bar at the bottom that gives you quick access to your favorites and other home screen features, all your items (like tags and safes), the search field, and the Watchtower ).

The user can also pin the functions they use most to the home screen to have immediate access to them, such as a shortcut to log in to a frequently used web service.

Those who already use the service will notice that the new application also brings new icons, more detailed views, new indicators next to shared items, among other visual elements.

Functional features

The Watchtower function has also undergone changes. This is a feature that alerts you when any of your login credentials are involved in a data leak. By opening the alert, you can quickly take protective measures, such as changing your password.

In 1Password 8, the tool integrates with the security score in order to make the user more aware of what must be done to increase their protection. A high score appears when precautions like using strong passwords or two-factor authentication are working. But if a Watchtower alert is ignored, the score can go down.

Collections have also made their way to mobile versions of the service. With them, it is possible to create sets of safes according to categories. You can have collections for work and personal use, for example.

1Password 8 for Android and iOS: download now

1Password 8 for Android and iOS can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. If you use 1Password 7, be aware that the migration to the new version will not be done automatically. You must download the latter on your own initiative.

It is also important to note that 1Password is not free. For personal use, plans start at $2.99 ​​a month (about $15 at current rates), with a 14-day free trial period.