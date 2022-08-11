5 facts about the movie “A Matter of Time”

In the movie A Matter of Time (2013), Tim who is played by Domhnall Gleeson discovers that all the men in his family can travel through time and he ends up using this power to find a girlfriend. When he moves to London, he ends up meeting Mary, who comes to life with the performance of Rachel McAdams. After learning to use his gift, Tim begins to travel back in time to relive his best moments with Mary and her family.

The film, which is directed by Richard Curtis, is one of the most popular novels of the 2010s and will air this Thursday, 11, in the Afternoon Session. That’s why we’ve separated five facts about him. Check out:

1. Rachel McAdams wouldn’t be Mary

At first, the actress Zooey Deschanel (“500 Days with Her”), was the first choice to play Mary. However, due to conflicts in the actress’s schedule, the role went to Rachel McAdams.

2. Served as an inspiration for BTS

The scene where Tim asks Mary to marry him served as an inspiration for V, a member of BTS, compose the song “Winter Bear”. With more than three million viewers, the film was a hit in South Korea.

3. Weight Cast

In addition to Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleesonthe film has Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirbyeand Richard E. Grant.

4 – Bernard, the easter egg

Curtis always puts an easter egg of his personal life in his movies, and “A Matter of Time” would be no different. In a certain scene, Tim ends up describing his mother as follows: “more like a Bernard than a Mary” and therein lies the small detail.

The director always tries to include some character named Bernard in his productions, on account of the Conservative MP from North Essex, Bernard Jenkinwho is married to an ex-girlfriend of Curtis.

5- Long way

Tim mentions in one of the scenes that he has to take a long walk to get to Mary’s car and he wasn’t kidding. Between Mary and Joanne’s apartment is about 10 kilometers.

The film was produced in 2013 and distributed by Universal Pictures; Check out the trailer!