5 Lessons We Learned From Viola Davis From ‘Finding Me’

Actress, producer and Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award winner Viola Davis blows 57 old ladies this Thursday (11). Anyone who sees the 7-year-old from Central Falls, affectionately called Vahla by her mother, can’t imagine where – and how far – she’s traveled to be recognized for her exceptional performances.

Viola’s list of achievements is long: from the series “How to Get Away With Murder” to films like “A Boundary Between Us”, “Doubt”, “History Crusades”, “The Supreme Voice of the Blues” and “Fences” , which won her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2017. Not to mention five SAG Awards, plus four Critic’s Choice Movies, an Emmy, BAFTA, Golden Globe and E! People’s Choice Awards that she displays on her trophy rack at her house. Now, the most recent work of the actress is the autobiography “Em Busca de Mim”.

Cast of “The Ultimate Voice of the Blues” in Pittsburgh. The last photo of Viola with Chadwick. Photos: Reproduction/Personal File

In the book in which she delves deeply into her story and tells it, with the naturalness of someone who has overcome childhood trauma, turbulent memories came to the surface, such as when she was questioned by Will Smith on the set of “Suicide Squad”. “Who are you?” and gave the following answer: “I’m the little girl who ran home every day in third grade because some boys hated me for not being pretty. for being black”.

Between trauma and overcoming, Viola describes – in an intense way – the lessons she went through from what she thought was her calling (to become an actress) until meeting what really was her destiny: the radical acceptance of her existence.

Viola getting ready for the Emmy the same night she won the award. Photos: Reproduction/Personal File

To celebrate the award-winning actress’s birthday, GLMRM listed some teachings from his autobiography:

“I had the strength to fight”

That was the point where Viola realized that her life was going to be a struggle, but that she could face it. But how? Facing her father, an authority figure who hurt the person who would become her greatest source of inspiration and escape in the theater: her mother.

Theater as a tool

The theater acted as an escape valve for Viola, as it was necessary to tell the world her story, something that terrified her more than rats (quite common in New York), in order to be seen.

The fine line between acting vs. reality

Viola compares the art of acting to a character by Whoopi Goldberg, the medium in “Ghost”: a way of living several people in one. “When you’re an actress, you become a soul hunter, but you still have to get back into your own skin, come face to face with yourself and your traumas,” she writes.

Viola in her first Broadway play, “Seven Guitars”. In the scene next to Keith David. Photos: Reproduction/Personal File

The challenge of acting black

Every January, at a convention at the Julliard School [escola de teatro em Nova York], there was a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. in which Viola was always given the task of speaking at the opening of the event and showing what she thought. It was finally the legitimation of a voice silenced by trauma and shame.

facing the past

From the most absurd moments to social vulnerability, Viola’s story took on a mature tone from the moment she began to give due attention to her complicated past.