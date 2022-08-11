5 movies to watch with your dad

Father’s Day weekend is coming and Olhar Digital has separated a list of movies to be watched in a moment between parents and children.

In the list, we sought to select stories with a common theme: amazing parents who do everything for their children, regardless of the consequences. From action, to drama and comedy, you’ll laugh, get emotional and get your adrenaline pumping with the titles below.

So check out the list we’ve put together that will surely please parents and children, whether it’s a relationship of blood or heart, on this very special date!

Falcon – The Champion of Champions

Image: Warner Bros.

The big daddy of the moment is Lincoln Hawk, the “Hawk”, played by Sylvester Stallone. The film revolves around an arm wrestling championship, but the focus is really on the relationship between the character and his son, Michael, with whom he hasn’t lived before, and how their relationship is built and grows over time.

Release year: 1987

1987 Main cast: Sylvester Stallone, Robert Loggia, Susan Blakely

An Almost Perfect Nanny

Image: 20th Century Fox

Would you do anything for your child? How about dressing up as a woman and pretending to be a nanny and working in your old house taking care of the kids, just to spend more time with the kids during the complicated separation phase? That’s what Robin Williams’ character in “A Nearly Perfect Nanny” decides to do. In addition to a great proof of love, this classic movie gets a lot of laughs.

Release year: 1993

1993 Main cast: Robin Williams, Robert Prosky, Sally Field

Looking for happiness

Image: Columbia Pictures

How to make a Father’s Day list without “The Pursuit of Happyness”? In this drama, Will Smith plays Chris Gardner, a man who ends up in the middle of serious financial problems, and must find a way to support his son in a cruel world that doesn’t usually offer many opportunities.

Release year: 2007

2007 Main cast: Will Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Jaden Smith

relentless pursuit

Adding a considerable amount of action, the “Relentless Quest” franchise features Liam Neeson’s character Bryan Mills, who goes to extreme lengths, risking his own life in a variety of ways, to rescue his daughter who is kidnapped by very dangerous people. The film has two sequels, 2012 and 2015.

Release year: 2008

2008 Main cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen

Captain Fantastic

Finally, we meet Ben, played by Viggo Mortensen, who raises his six children far from everything and develops a unique relationship with them, and wants in every way to protect them from the world outside the bubble he created.

Release year: 2016

2016 Main cast: Viggo Mortensen, Frank Langella, George MacKay

