5 Viola Davis Movies You Must Watch

Today Viola Davis, one of the best actresses today, turns 57 years old. And to celebrate together with her, we have separated 5 indispensable films from the filmography of this great actress, check it out;
IRRESISTIBLE PASSION (1998)
DIRECTOR: STEVEN SODERBERGH
Note on IMDB: 7.0 – Where to Watch? Youtube
Based on the crime novel of the same name by Elmore Leonard, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starry George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, the film was nominated for an Oscar in the categories of best adapted screenplay and editing.
It also marks Viola Davis’s feature film debut in a major film.
In the plot, the charming thief (George Clooney), unknowingly, uses an FBI agent’s car to escape from the penitentiary. He ends up meeting and falling in love with the beautiful owner of the car, agent Karen (Jennifer Lopez), but he has to be careful to plan a perfect stunt, without his own lover putting him behind bars.
TRAFFIC: NO ONE LEAVES CLEAN (2000)
DIRECTOR: STEVEN SODERBERGH
Note on IMDB: 7.6
Winner of four Oscars, the film starring Benicio Del Toro, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jonesreports drug trafficking from the producer to consumer point of view, using three different stories that end up intersecting.
DOUBT (2008)
DIRECTOR: JOHN PATRICK SHANLEY
Note on IMDB: 7.5 – Where to Watch? Youtube
It was the film that shone the spotlight on the actress, who had her first Oscar nomination in the category of best supporting actress. Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams were also nominated for their roles.
In the plot, the charismatic Father Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) tries to end the rigid customs of St. Nicholas, located in the Bronx. The director of the site is Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Meryl Streep), who believes in the power of fear and discipline. The school recently accepted its first black student, Donald Miller (Joseph Foster), due to political changes at the time. One day Sister James (Amy Adams) tells the principal of her suspicions about Father Flynn that she is paying too much attention to Donald. It is enough for Sister Aloysius to start a moral crusade against the priest, trying at any cost to expel him from the school.
CROSSED STORIES (2011)
DIRECTOR: TATE TAYLOR
Note on IMDB: 8.0
Based on the book of the same name by Kathryn Stockett, “Crossed Stories” earned her the second nomination for the actress. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, Supporting Actress (Jessica Chastain) and best song.
In the plot, Jackson, a small town in the state of Mississippi, 60s. Skeeter (Emma Stone) is a returning society girl determined to become a writer. She begins interviewing the city’s black women who have left their lives to work raising the children of the white elite, of which Skeeter herself is a part. Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis), the employee of Skeeter’s best friend, is the first to grant an interview, which displeases society as a whole. Despite the criticism, Skeeter and Aibileen continue to work together and, little by little, get new members.
A LIMIT BETWEEN US (2016)
DIRECTOR: DENZEL WASHINGTON
Note on IMDB: 7.2 – Where to Watch? Prime Video, Telecine
The film that won her the Oscar for best actress could not be left out. The film directed by denzel washington it is practically supported by the excellent performances, including by Denzel, who competed in the best actor category.
In the plot, Troy Maxson (denzel washington) is 53 years old and lives with his wife, Rose (Viola Davis), and the youngest son, Cory (Jovan AdepO). He works collecting garbage from the streets and battles in the company so that he can migrate to the position of driver of the garbage truck. Troy feels a deep grudge for not being able to become a professional baseball player due to his skin color, and because of this he doesn’t want his son to continue as a sportsman. This causes the young man to clash with his father, as a recruiter is about to be sent to observe him at football games.