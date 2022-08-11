5 Viola Davis Movies You Must Watch

IRRESISTIBLE PASSION (1998)

DIRECTOR: STEVEN SODERBERGH

Note on IMDB: 7.0 – Where to Watch? Youtube

Based on the crime novel of the same name by Elmore Leonard, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starry George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, the film was nominated for an Oscar in the categories of best adapted screenplay and editing.

It also marks Viola Davis’s feature film debut in a major film.

In the plot, the charming thief (George Clooney), unknowingly, uses an FBI agent’s car to escape from the penitentiary. He ends up meeting and falling in love with the beautiful owner of the car, agent Karen (Jennifer Lopez), but he has to be careful to plan a perfect stunt, without his own lover putting him behind bars.