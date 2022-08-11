5 years sailing alone: ​​actor Max Fercondini launches book about the adventure – 08/10/2022

With the aim of redefining his life and getting out of his comfort zone, Max Fercondini has spent the last five years navigating the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

The 36-year-old actor and audiovisual producer ventured into the unknown and traveled alone over 20,000 miles (about 32,000 kilometers) on a sailboat.

In an interview with Ourthe actor says that he was always interested in expeditions and exploring the unknown, and this trip ended up becoming a moment for him to know himself.

“At sea I learned that if there is one person responsible for your success or failure, that person is you”, he says.

To sail, it is necessary to steer the boat with firmness and responsibility, but without giving up the sensitivity to appreciate the lessons that life and nature give us”

Max in the middle of the Atlantic: a solitary adventure with many learnings Image: Personal archive

Entitled “Mar Calmo Não Faz Bom Marinheiro”, Max’s second literary work, was released to tell a little about the travels he made in Europe. Among the destinations visited by the actor are Spain, Portugal, England, France, Italy, Martinique, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saint Lucia, Gibraltar, Azores, Corsica, Sardinia and the Balearic Islands.

Every place I went to had an attraction, whether it was the contact with nature like Bonaire, for example, which has incredible marine life, or something more cultural like I saw in the city of Malaga, Spain”

In the beginning, the difficulty was to dribble the relative little experience in long crossings with the sailboat Image: Personal archive

The actor saw the experience as an opportunity to seek self-knowledge. Image: Personal archive

Before sailing, Max took sailing courses and got all the necessary driver’s licenses, and today he already has three ocean crossings on his resume.

Learning and difficulties

In the book, the author writes about learning experiences. “Once again the sea tested me and showed me how important it is to be a man of control in unpredictable cases. I tried to keep control. It’s no use losing your head in the face of adversity”.

With this trip, he also learned to be more humble, to confront his cultural values, because he lived in countries with different traditions, and to be more tolerant with others and with himself.

Among the main difficulties faced, the actor says that navigating alone at first was very difficult due to the little navigation experience he had, about nine months.

I immediately went to face the Mediterranean Sea, which is quite busy, the Strait of Gibraltar, a difficult stretch due to the movement of boats, which enter and leave the Meditarranean, and the Atlantic Ocean, because of its ‘temperament'”

After the Storm: Max Arriving in Gibraltar Image: Personal archive

“It is difficult to deal with an external factor. The sea is very large and we are small compared to nature, but this seduces me to sail and always be exposed to the unexpected, which can often be good”, he adds.

Although loneliness was another barrier faced, since after nine years of marriage this was the first long journey that the actor experienced alone, it ended up becoming solitude. “When you discover the pleasure of being with you, taking care of yourself and giving attention, loneliness is not so bad”, adds Max.

Image: Personal archive

adventure in the vein

Before deciding to become a sailor, Max had other adventures. At the age of 22, he became a private pilot of airplanes and, after seven years, he made his first aerial expedition through Brazil with his ex-wife, Amanda Richter.

Then, he wanted to live intensely on the land and traveled more than 21,000 kilometers on the roads of six countries in South America. It was six months traveling in a motorhome again with Amanda.

This adventure yielded the actor’s first book, which was released in 2017, together with the actress, entitled “South America on Wheels: Reports, Guides and Tips”. Swipe the gallery below and see images of these adventures:

For those who think that the release of the new book brought an end to life at sea, you are wrong. With the boat docked in Europe, Max intends to sail again soon. He will leave the Azores, return to Portugal and enter the Mediterranean again to start recording the next expedition: Under the Waves. This trip should last between two and two and a half years, ending in Turkey.