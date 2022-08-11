5G Internet arrives in ES this month; experts ask questions

Faster Internet is what 5G promises



| Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil



The forecast for the arrival of 5G internet to Espírito Santo is until the 29th, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Victory will receive the signal first.

Then the other cities in the metropolitan region and then the other municipalities in Espírito Santo will be covered. For those who are not up to date with what the new internet is, experts and Anatel ask questions about it, as shown in the table below.

5G technology is the new generation of mobile internet that is available in latest smartphones. All this infrastructure promises to create new possibilities for services and user experience, as it is a low latency internet, with less signal loss and ultra speeds, reaching between 1 and 20 gigabytes per second.

This makes it 20 times faster than 4G and far above the fixed broadband internet currently used in the country. Those who do not have 5G-compatible devices will not be left without a signal, as 4G, 3G and 2G networks continued to work, without a forecast of the service being terminated.

But those who use analog satellite dishes, those big ones, will have to change for new antennas, the smaller ones, since the C band, in which the big ones operate, will stop working because of 5G, with a deadline until January 2024 for the exchange of the devices before turning off the signal, according to specialist João Paulo Chamon.

Initially, there will be no changes in the values ​​of plans already contracted by users, but operators can sell specific packages with more benefits for those who will use the technology.

“The expectation is that, with this new era of mobility, services will be improved, such as intelligent self-driving cars that do not need a driver”, explains Chamon.

Other uses are delivery drones that are expected to replace current couriers in the future.

Gaming and augmented reality are also set to benefit from the technology, with companies focusing on subscription programs for playable titles, metaverse interaction, and more.

New free kit to watch TV

Anyone who uses an analogue satellite dish and is part of the population at risk, but has an updated registration in CadÚnico, can request the kit for free exchange for the smaller model, since the C band, the frequency where the old antennas operate, will no longer work because of 5G.

Anatel’s Range Administrator Entity (EAF), distributes these kits and the order can be made through the website www.sigaantenado.com.br, provided that, in addition to registering with CadÚnico, the family’s residence already has an analog dish installed. and in operation.

This should improve the lives of those who use the old antennas to watch television channels, since in the current standard there are, on average, 20 channels that tune in, but with the new antenna and the new satellite that the government has made available for this, it is possible to tune in 45 or more channels, according to technology specialist João Paulo Chamon.

In all, the signal interruption period for the satellite dishes was 18 months since the announcement of the first city with 5G.

Anyone who has to buy the kit for the exchange will have to pay around R$ 300.

Dates for 5G to work in the state

Victory

The capital of Espírito Santo should receive the 5G signal by the 29th of this month.

Other municipalities

Vila Velha and Serra must receive the signal by January 1, 2023.

The other cities have a deadline ranging from June 30, 2023 to January 1, 2026 to start operating 5G.

What changes with 5G

speed and stability

The new technology promises to revolutionize the way people use the internet.

It will have speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G, which is the current standard, and can reach up to 20 gigabytes per second.

This is enough to download a 60GB 4k quality video in just 14 seconds.

In addition, 5G promises low latency, which will provide more stable browsing, and benefit features such as remote surgery and online games.

Who doesn’t switch to 5G

Those who do not have a device with 5G connectivity, do not intend to buy one or do not want to migrate to the technology need not worry.

4G, 3G and 2G technologies will not be turned off at this time, with no provision for this.

analogue satellite dishes

Those who use analog satellite dishes, those large ones that capture signal from open TVs, will have to switch to kits of small digital satellite dishes, such as those of pay TV operators.

The reason is that the big ones use a transmission frequency called the C-band, which will be turned off with the arrival of 5G, as it uses a part of that frequency.

The deadline for switching before the signal is turned off is until January 2024.

Anyone who is part of CadÚnico can request the kit for free through the website www.sigaantenado.com.br

Whoever buys the equipment will have to pay, on average, R$ 300.

compatible devices

apple

The apple brand has nine devices in the Brazilian market with the technology.

Prices range from R$4,199 to R$10,142.

Samsung

The South Korean brand has 23 smartphones with 5G in the domestic market.

Prices range from R$1,399 to R$10,619.

Motorola

The American giant has 14 devices enabled with 5G technology in Brazil.

Prices range from R$1,439 to R$5,399.

Xiaomi

The Chinese brand has eight smartphones available on the national market with 5G technology.

Prices range from R$2,575 to R$3,679.

Other brands

Brands such as Asus, Reame, Nokia, TCL, Lenovo and Positivo are others that have 5G devices available in the Brazilian market.

They have, together, 13 smartphones compatible with the technology.

Prices range from R$1,899 to R$5,999.

Source: Anatel and AT research.