Abel celebrates Palmeiras’ mental strength and the end of the “curse” of penalties: “It had to be today” | palm trees

In a press conference after the match, Abel revealed a “premonition” and felt that the negative streak could end this Wednesday. A conviction that did not change even when Verdão had two expelled, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa, one at a time.

– On the mental side, this team believes. It comes from their mothers and fathers, it is the fruit of the fathers and mothers of these players, who must be proud of what they do. The belief and spirit of unity has a lot to do with them. My quota is 30%, I’ve said it several times. The rest are them. I didn’t run, I didn’t wear out, I was quiet, they fought to the end, they went to the bottom of the collective spirit and capabilities.

– And in the end, penalties are competence and I don’t know a team that always loses and another that always wins. One day we would win. Today I said before: it will have to be today, for the whole context. Minus one, minus two… it had to be today,” said Abel.

Abel also reinforced the confidence he had in his squad when the decision was drawn for penalties, especially after Danilo’s first expulsion, in the 29th minute of the first half.

“I told you we make game plans. Sometimes players must laugh when I speak to close their eyes and imagine what happens in the game. And I do the same with my technical team. I create a scenario and when it happens we are prepared to respond. We have André, Rogério, Carlos Martinho, Castanheira, Tiago. We have heads to think well. In two or three minutes we even thought about having a defender, but no. We put Dudu as a striker and Rony on the right. It worked because they make it happen. It was to look at what was in the plan and follow it – summarized Abel.

The coach also praised the support of the crowd at Allianz Parque (more than 40,000 fans), which played an active role in helping to hold back Atlético-MG’s pressure, and saw the classification as one of the most dramatic of his career.

– We kept the behavior with one player less. Above all, it was River’s (in 2020) where I suffered the most, quite honestly. For everything these guys have done, they were born to make history at this club, it’s their destiny. Against many adversities, many indeed, it was not just Atlético-MG, we were able to collectively overcome these adversities. I am a very proud coach of my players, today was the victory of the fans, more commitment and performance of our players – concluded Abel.

Palmeiras now turn their attention to the Brazilian Championship and have a classic on Sunday against Corinthians, Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena.

See more responses from Abel:

Atlético-MG strategy

– Cuca is experienced, you’ll see that there were a lot of people outside our block, and we have to have people inside to attack our line. There were the wingers, the sides, the defenders behind, and few players inside our block. This was for us easier to control. Of course with one less, how to attack a team with the quality he has? It’s an even better team than last year. He who said. When you review the game, you’ll see that our team was very competent, had a chance or two to take advantage of it. When I saw the opponent playing just outside, we made a good wall and I think we reached the end with more shots than the opponent.

– The fans, like me, have learned to respect and admire these players. It shows with the number (in the stadium), it shows the respect and admiration they got at work and for the spirit they see on the pitch and feel. When the two come together, it is the crowd that sings and vibrates, it passes to the players. The way they play passes on to the fans, who feel a great deal of respect for what this team is doing and will continue to do.

– The first expulsion is fair, I know Danilo, I know he is not aggressive and mean, but it is fair. The second one, if we look at the beginning what happened, there is a foul before, I even thought that after the whistle I could not expel, but I was wrong. Scarpa only does what he does because he has a pull. But the referee commands, as when the game ended the way it ended. He was very upset. We have to be competent in what we do. He gave the expulsion, let it organize to beat and it was over. I told the fourth referee. It only created confusion for him. But that’s all I have to say.

